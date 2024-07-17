Simone Biles Shares Never Seen Before BTS of Her Withdrawal Due to Twisties From 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Netflix Show

Simone Biles has been into gymnastics for years now. She has won over 37 medals to date and has always been exceptionally enthusiastic about her sport. However, there was a time when the American-Belizean artistic gymnast had to withdraw from one of the biggest sporting carnivals owing to twisties.

Biles decided not to compete in both the individual and team events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she was set to make her second Olympic appearance following the 2016 Rio Olympics. After around four years, she has now revealed details and never-before-seen behind-the-scenes moments from her withdrawal.

Simone Biles shares details on her 2020 Tokyo Olympics withdrawal

Simone Biles was recently featured in the new Netflix documentary series Simone Biles Rising, which officially premiered on July 17. The series gave a closer look into the gymnast's personal life. One part of the series even introduces viewers to the Olympics Tokyo 2020 bits when Biles had to choose not to play, although she was favored to win at least four of the six available gold medals.

The 27-year-old suffered from twisties, a psychological condition in which a gymnast loses their sense of orientation and how they will land while in mid-air. Now, she went on to disclose more details about how she felt when she knew she couldn’t compete in the competition, back in 2020.

In the documentary, Biles provides a glimpse into her closet, which contains a variety of items from the 2020 Tokyo event such as her uniforms for the opening and closing ceremonies, her boarding pass for the flight from San Francisco to Tokyo, a COVID mask, and other related items.

She also shared how these belongings are still stored in her closet, and reveals that she used to cry for hours, struggling to understand why these events happened to her.

Nonetheless, she lastly admitted that one has to eventually reclaim control over the situation and regain confidence in the end. She said (via Daily Mail), “Even touching it is like ugh— ee, ugh. But, you know, sometimes you have to take that power back.”

It is to be noted that, back then, Biles’ withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics even sparked discussions about athletes' mental health, as she chose to prioritize it over everything else. Shortly, she received unwavering support from several gymnasts and was praised for her decision.

Simone Biles feels motivated for her upcoming Paris Olympics participation

Biles has headed to Paris to continue her legacy of winning more gold medals. Despite facing challenges during the 2020 Olympics, she now approaches the upcoming event with renewed confidence. Furthermore, she is eager to test her current abilities and push her limits to see how far she can go.

Speaking about the same, the gymnast recently said (via Athlon Sports), “I think with everything I’ve been through, I want to push the limits, I want to see how far I can go. I want to see what I’m still capable of, so once I step away from this sport, I can truly be happy with my career and say I gave it my all.”

