Simone Biles shares new adorable nickname for Team USA after winning Gymnastics Gold Medal at Olympics

Simone Biles has a new nickname for the gold medal-winning team this year. After Fierce Five in 2012, Final Five in 2016, and Fighting Four in 2021, the eight-time Olympic medal winner has this adorable new name for Team USA after they ended podium positions in women's gymnastics.

Biles returned to the floor after three years of hiatus and led her side to a golden victory. The name definitely suits the team after the winning night. Here's what the legendary gymnast has named the team.

It was a night to remember for Team USA! Hours after winning the gold medal, Simone Biles named the U.S. women's gymnastics team as Golden Girls. The 27-year-old took over her official X (formerly Twitter) account and announced the new revelation.

Biles' post read, “Okay on the real though, the official team name is golden girls (because oldest olympic team).”

Biles, who has the most Olympic medals earned by a gymnast from the USA is one of the members alongside 24-year-old Jade Carey, 23-year-old Jordan Chiles, 21-year-old Sunil Lee, and 16-year-old Hezly Rivera in the team which has an average age of 22.467; the oldest U.S. women's gymnastics team which has taken part in the Olympics since 1952.

Simone Biles led the US Team to a dominating win

Expectations are always high when the American gymnast is on the floor. Simone Biles led her side to a stunning victory in the women's gymnastics team final on Tuesday.

It was a dominating return from her side after three years when she was sidelined following her battle with a disorientating mental block in Tokyo. Back then, in the Japanese capital, the iconic athlete had to pull out of the team final, and the country had to settle for a silver medal.

Biles completed an iconic Cheng vault, which resulted in a stunning series of results. Team USA marched through the four apparatus with one fall and Biles then beamed through the final routine where she led the side to bag gold.

She finished with a 14.900 in the vault however, her 14.666 floor routine wasn’t even her best apparatus. On the other hand, Jade Carey posted a 14.800, while Chiles posted a 14.400.

Meanwhile, Biles was accompanied by her parents and her NFL player husband, Jonathan Owens, who acted like a special superfan for his wife. The American football player was in a specially customized Simone Biles t-shirt to proudly show his support for the gymnast.

The Chicago Bears player had taken permission from the head coach Matt Eberflus to skip training and attend one of the biggest nights for his wife. The player flew to the City of Lights ahead of the upcoming football season which is around the corner.

Additionally, Owens couldn't resist showing off his support for his wife during the women’s qualification round on July 28. The footballer expressed that Biles’ performance had left him without any words.

