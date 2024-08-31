Simone Biles’ Sister Adria Reveals Feeling Intuitively Uneasy During Gymnast’s Twisties Incident in Tokyo Olympics 2020

Adria Biles recently interacted with Chris Osmond in an interview where she shared details about an incident from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the same time when Biles experienced a psychological condition, called Twisties.

During the 2020 Summer Olympics, the 27-year-old's family was unable to be with her due to COVID-19 restrictions. Adria thus disclosed how the entire situation made her feel uneasy from the very beginning.

Adria then revealed that when Biles experienced the Twisties, she herself woke up feeling something strange. Even though they were miles apart, Adria had a strong intuition that something was clearly not right. This intuition is notable, given the deep connection the two sisters share, as Adria mentioned in the YouTube video.

Furthermore, explaining the entire situation, the 25-year-old said; “It was 5:00 a.m. and I had work at like 7:00 a.m. And she was competing and it was when she did her vault and I don’t know what happened, but she had the twisties and I like woke up, and I was like something’s wrong. Like it was the weirdest feeling.”

Adria later even disclosed that she went to the living room where her parents were already present. Shortly after this, her phone rang, and it was Biles calling to reveal her condition. During the call, the gymnast disclosed that she would not be performing in the finals of the Tokyo Olympics.

Check out the entire video here:

In the same interview, Adria also shared that she has always been deeply influenced by her sister. Her admiration for Simone led her to pursue gymnastics at a similar age. Their parents enrolled both sisters in the sport, and after years of dedication and hard work, Simone Biles emerged as one of the most decorated gymnasts in the world.

It should be noted that during her Tokyo appearance, Biles was able to clinch two medals - one Silver medal with her team, and another bronze medal in balance beam. Regardless, she wasn’t able to bring any gold at that time as she did when she participated in the 2016 Rio Olympics where she earned four yellow metals.

Nevertheless, she came back stronger during her recent outing in Paris. The 11-time Olympic medalist clinched three gold medals and one silver medal to become the most decorated gymnast in history. Apart from her Olympic medals, she even has 30 World Championship medals under her belt.

