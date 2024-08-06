Simone Biles Slams NFL Star Marlon Humphrey Over ‘Disgusting’ Comments on Bowing Down to Rebeca Andrade

NFL player Marlon Humphrey criticized legendary US gymnast Simone Biles and her teammate Jordan Chiles for their choice to celebrate Rebeca Andrade on the podium in Paris following their floor final at the Olympics on Monday.

Humphrey, 28, took to X minutes after the results were announced to express his feelings about the two Team USA gymnasts praising Andrade after she won her first gold medal of the summer. "This is disgusting," Humphrey wrote over SportsCenter's post capturing the moment when Biles and Chiles showed love to Andrade.

In the competition, Biles and Chiles placed second and third, respectively. Before taking home the trophy in Paris, Andrade had torn her ACL three times in her career. With two gold medals to her credit, she has now won six Olympic medals overall (Andrade also won the vault final in Tokyo in 2021).

Speaking on the TODAY show on Tuesday morning, however, Simone Biles praised Andrade once more and defended her choice.

She said: "I think it's all about sportsmanship, and we don't care whether we win or lose. We're always going to keep a good face and support our competitors because they've worked just as hard as we have for that moment."

"You have to give them their flowers, and that's exactly what me and Jordan were doing. We were so happy for her. She deserved it; she had the best floor routine of the day and of the Olympics."

Later, Humphrey's strange viewpoint on social media drew criticism from followers.

'Yeah, because giving someone their flowers who has come back from THREE ACL tears to continue to be a top gymnast is disgusting,' one user on X replied.

Another Olympic viewer echoed: 'God forbid athletes show respect to a fellow athlete who has suffered a torn ACL multiple times.'

But Biles or someone close to her has received criticism for unwarranted reasons before. Simone Biles has the attention of the entire world. It makes sense that she won her seventh gold medal at the Olympics for Team USA. Fans and celebrities all over the country send her flowers as a token of appreciation for this accomplishment.

All coins, however, have two sides. While most of her admirers applauded her, some denounced the 27-year-old star and her spouse, Jonathan Owens, for their needless disagreement. In response, Draymond Green chastised the trolls and stood up for the well-known gymnast, who is considered the GOAT.

