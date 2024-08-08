Simone Biles Stands by Calling Out MyKayla Skinner Despite Ex-Teammate Begs for End to 'Cyberbullying' Amid 'Death Threats'

Simone Biles has no regrets calling out MyKayla Skinner in support of her current Team USA colleagues following their excellent performance at the Paris Olympics.

The United States' most decorated gymnast stated that she felt it was the correct decision before Skinner, Biles' former colleague in the 2021 Tokyo Games, pleaded with Biles to encourage her social media fans to stop sending her nasty remarks.

“It’s important because you have to teach them to use their voices,” Biles told People on Tuesday. “And if not, you’re a voice for the voiceless, which is okay.

“I just felt like it was right in that moment to stand up for them, because they’re so young and they haven’t fully stood in their power yet.”

After Biles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, and Hezly Rivera won gold in the team all-around final in Paris, the seven-time gold medalist captioned an Instagram image with wording similar to Skinner's critique of the team's "work ethic" in a now-deleted YouTube video.

Skinner, who withdrew from gymnastics three years ago after earning a silver medal in Tokyo, alleged that the women's squad had become "lazy."

“Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t like what it used to be. Just notice, like, I mean, obviously, a lot of girls don’t work as hard. The girls just don’t have the work ethic,” Skinner said in a clip taken from a deleted YouTube video that has subsequently become viral on X.

“Lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions (heart emoji,gold medal emoji) 🇺🇸,” Biles’ Instagram caption reads.

Biles, 27, then stated that Skinner had blocked her on Instagram.

“For somebody to stand up, I know it meant a lot for [my teammates],” she added to People.

In an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, Skinner claimed to have received several "hateful comments" and "death threats."

Skinner posted an Instagram video pleading for Biles to help put an end to the barrage of comments attacking herself, her husband Jonas Harmer, and their 23-month-old daughter Charlotte Jane.

“Simone, I am asking you, directly and publicly, to please put a stop to this. Please ask your followers to stop; you have been an incredible champion for mental health awareness, and a lot of people need your help now,” Skinner said.



Last month, Skinner apologized on social media for her comments on the squad and claimed she sent messages to each of the five gymnasts ahead of the Paris Games. In Tuesday's video, she stated that she had only heard back from one gymnast.

“Only Simone had responded, and she told me that she was proud of me,” Skinner said. “You guys can imagine my surprise last week when I was celebrating our team winning gold just to see this brought up all over again by a caption on an Instagram post.”

Biles left Paris with four more medals — three golds and one silver — and she may not be done yet.

