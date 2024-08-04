Simone Biles Triumphs in Paris, Wins Third Gold to Take Her Personal Tally to 10 Olympic Medals

She was just 19 when she became the first American woman to grab gold in vault at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Since then a lot has happened surrounding the vault competition in her life. From having two eponymous vault skills named after her to quitting the Olympics after facing Twisties while performing vault routine, Biles has seen it all. Cut to 2024, Simone Biles has struck gold once again. The gymnastics phenom captured her third gold of the Paris Games in the vault final with a score of 15.300.

With her 3rd gold in the Paris Olympics, Biles has also officially reached double digits in her Olympic medal collection. Competing against a fierce field that included Brazil's Rebeca Andrade and fellow American Jade Carey, Biles managed to appear triumphant yet again. Biles’ toughest competitor grabbed the silver with a final score of 14.966. While 24-year-old Jade Carey redeemed her previous vault disappointment in Tokyo with a hard-fought bronze and a score of 14.466.

After winning gold in the Team final she also secured the highest podium place in the individual all-around final . With an impeccable score of 59.131 Biles defeated Rebeca Andrade in individual All-around by a margin of 1.199. In both individual all-around and women's individual vault, the bronze medal has been clinched by Biles' teammates. Suni Lee won bronze in women's all-around with 56.465.

Biles executed her signature Yurchenko double pike, which can aptly be dubbed the “Biles II '' with precision and flair. Performing the first vault Biles achieved the highest score of her performances in Paris at 15.700. Her second vault, a challenging Cheng, showcased her technical prowess, further elevating her average score to an impressive 15.300.

In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, it was the same apparatus that made half of the world talk against her capabilities. But the other half knew that she would get back and claim international glory yet again. And Simone Biles with all her efforts stood up to their expectations. The most decorated gymnast in the world was not just criticized but Biles, who already had seven Olympic medals under her name was called the ‘Quitter of the year’.

Going down the memory lane Biles recalled her thoughts after the Tokyo withdrawal in the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast. Biles narrated her nightmarish thoughts, “America hates me. The world is going to hate me.” In her recently released Netflix docu-series, Simone Biles also shared what her mental state was like before she was bracing up to perform at the Tokyo Olympics. “I’ve always had really good intuitions about things, and unfortunately I felt that way about the Olympics. Everything that happened was a trauma response”, said Biles. But after two years, Biles took a bold step and returned to the competitive realm in the Antwerp World Championships in 2023.

The rest is history. But after redeeming herself in every way possible, Biles still emphasized giving utmost priority to mental health. After grabbing the individual all-around gold in Paris, besides flaunting her medal, she also posted a picture and wrote, “Mental health matters”.