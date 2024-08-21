Simone Biles Who Once Admitted Fears of Going Broke Reacts to a Paris Nightclub Charging USD 26K for Champagne

Simone Biles' third appearance at the Summer Olympics has got to provide plenty of stories and highlights for her fans. The 27-year-old recently shared that following the Paris Olympics closing ceremony, she along with her sister Adria Biles went to a Paris nightclub to celebrate the grand outing.

While Biles was there, she ordered a bottle of champagne at the club. However, she was shocked to learn that they tried to scam her by charging $26,000 for a bottle.

In a recent TikTok video, the American gymnast mentioned the same as she filmed herself putting her makeup on. She then called the club charger ‘insane’ for asking a hefty price and later disclosed that she didn't buy the bottle.

Simone Biles said; “We had closing ceremonies at the Olympics. I went, and after that, we went out. You guys, this club tried to charge me $26,000 for a bottle of champagne. Like, are you insane?”

It is important to highlight that the most decorated gymnast has once also revealed that she has a fear of going bankrupt. The athlete, who started earning money at a very young age and currently has a net worth of reportedly $20 million, has never taken her prize money for granted.

Appearing on Kneading Dough in 2019, Biles shared how she has a fear of going broke and thus she often challenges herself to go days without spending any money. She then mentioned that although she spends on necessities, she doesn't swipe her cards for other things.

Given her concern and focus on avoiding unnecessary expenses, it's clear she wouldn’t spend such a large amount of money on a bottle of champagne, even though she is now an 11-time Olympic Champion.

Lately, Biles had the honor of adding four medals (three gold and one silver) to her name when she visited the French Captial. She previously had four gold medals, one silver medal, and two bronze medals before her third multi-sports event appearance.

Besides this, her career has seen tremendous success and she is often recognized as the greatest of all time. She has even successfully bagged some of the most lucrative endorsement deals. Currently, she has brand partnerships with companies like United Airlines, Visa, GK Elite (gymnastics apparel), K18 (haircare), and Athleta.

Moreover, The Hershey Company, Mattress Firm, Oreo, Uber Eats, and MasterClass are among the other brands with whom the athlete has signed a deal.

Apart from this, after a successful Paris outing, Biles is now gearing up for her upcoming Gold Over America Tour, which will kick off on September 17.

