‘Sis Loves Taking Her Shirt Off’: Fans Joke After Brittney Griner Shares Maternity Pictures With Wife Cherelle Griner

Brittney Griner recently took to her social media handles to share a heartwarming maternity image with her expectant spouse, Cherelle Griner. In the shared snaps Brittney was proudly seen showcasing her wife's growing belly from behind while she was posing shirtless from the back.

However, while some of the fans went on to pour in their wishes for the couple as they are about to embark on a new journey in their personal life, others pointed their comments elsewhere.

Coming from Griner’s resurfaced video where she was seen hooping basketballs in a pool with her friends, online WNBA fans were eagle-eyed on the whole incident.

Pointed at the Phoenix Mercury’s star center, a fan wrote: “sis loves taking her shirt off for no reason”

Additionally, many of the users did not mind commenting their minds off into the comments section of the post despite the post being shared as a moment of joy for the couple.

On the pretext of normalizing commenting on today’s social media, users did not mind questioning Griner’s gender orientation on yet another post.

Also Read: Jason Kidd Clarifies Jaylen Brown As Celtics' Best Player Comment Amid Jayson Tatum Mental Warfare Drama

Brittney Griner faced social media criticism for her resurfaced poolside video

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has found herself at the center of intense online scrutiny due to the resurfacing of a video purportedly showing her shirtless while playing basketball in a pool.

Advertisement

This viral resurgence has ignited a heated debate over Griner's gender identity, with many social media users sparking discussions about her physique and voice. Despite the lack of concrete evidence linking the video to Griner, it has reignited controversies and unwarranted scrutiny surrounding her gender expression.

This renewed attention has led to the propagation of unfounded claims and discriminatory remarks, raising concerns about the impact on Griner's well-being and the LGBTQ+ community at large.

Earlier this year, the issue of Griner's gender identity was brought to the forefront when Alexander Sheppard's tweet questioned her identity, adding to the ongoing scrutiny the athlete has faced.

In a poignant revelation back in 2015, Griner opened up about her struggles with gender identity and the mistreatment she endured from a young age. Recounting the challenges she faced due to her voice and physique, Griner candidly shared the emotional impact of the relentless teasing and bullying she endured.

Advertisement

Also Read: Joe Mazzulla Leaves Reporters In Silence As He Swiftly Responds To Question on Two Black Coaches Leading NBA Finals