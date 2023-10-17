‘Sit your a** down’: When young LeBron James had to stop his mother from fighting Paul Pierce after being fouled

Everyone is well aware of the multiple levels of aggression that LeBron James shows during the matches. But there was a time that he got so out of control, that he ended up thrashing his mother. Well, you read that right. He once thrashed his mother, in aggression, to which he later apologized. Let's check out the whole story behind LeBron James shutting his mother down. Here we go:

The time when LeBron James shut his mother down, due to a sideline incident

The story is of 2008 when LeBron James was a part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and the team was up against the Boston Celtics. So it was the fourth game of the semifinals of the Eastern Conference and the Cavaliers were maintaining a record of 2-1, with a sole goal to show their strength in the current match. However, in an attempt to show strength, LeBron James ended up having a heated moment, the aggression of which was shifted to his mother.

LeBron James has tripped away into the sideline stands, along with opponent's team players Kevin Garnett, Pierce, Kendrick Perkins, Rajon Rondo, and Ray Allen. While LeBron James was trying to balance himself and untie from the crowd chairs, his mother, Gloria, approached the scene. LeBron saw Gloria trying to fight with Paul Pierce and lost his temper. The NBA star ended up thrashing his mother. He said, "Sit your a** down".

Also Read: Kyrie Irving disapproval on LeBron James joining Cleveland prior 3 straight finals and championship success

It was later after the match that LeBron James apologized to Gloria and shared the fact of how supportive she has been. Besides, having aggression in a game such as the NBA is obvious but sometimes things get out of hand. With LeBron James still in the game, do you think his retirement is anytime soon?