Last year, legendary ESPN Sports Analyst, Stephen A. Smith spoke about an encounter with Michael Jordan where the NBA veteran got upset with him. Smith claims it happened in 2005, during the NBA All-Star Weekend in Denver. He allegedly praised a young (around 20 years old) LeBron James' physical potential, calling him the "greatest 20-year-old" he'd ever seen.

As per Stephen A. Smith, a car with Charles Oakley and Michael Jordan inside pulled up to Smith.

"I was driving down the street. Some big black sedan, stretched sedan, came rolling up, slowed down when it saw me,” narrated Stephen.

Next, Jordan supposedly challenged him on the LeBron James praise. The story goes that Jordan said something like, "Don't you ever say something like that again. Don't you ever do that Stephen A. Six rings, Stephen A. Can he get one please?"

Here, MJ allegedly referred to his own six NBA championships and LeBron's lack of rings at that point.

However, there's no credible evidence of Jordan yelling at Smith specifically over this. This is just Stephen A. Smith's recollection.

Michael Jordan dominated the NBA in the 1980s and 90s with the Chicago Bulls. He won six NBA championships, six Finals MVP awards, and five regular season MVP awards.

Whereas LeBron James is a generational talent. He is currently playing for the Los Angeles Lakers and is often mentioned alongside Jordan in the GOAT debate. His longevity, scoring, rebounding, passing, and four NBA championships with three different teams make him a strong contender. However, his 6-8 Finals record and lack of a perfect Finals run hurt his case in the eyes of some.

Ironically, Stephen Smith is a LeBron James critic

Stephen A. Smith's relationship with LeBron James is complex. He acknowledges James' greatness as a player but is also a vocal critic of LeBron James. A big point of debate for Smith is the GOAT status. While LeBron's accolades are undeniable, Smith feels Michael Jordan's championship record (6 rings vs LeBron's 4) and leadership qualities qualify Jordan as the GOAT.

LeBron James' Four NBA Championships

In 2011, LeBron joined forces with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in the Miami Heat and formed a "Big Three." In 2012, they defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder, which gave LeBron his first championship and Finals MVP title.

They repeated the feat in 2013, again beating the Thunder.

Next, LeBron returned to his hometown team, Cleveland. In an epic comeback against the Golden State Warriors, down 3-1 in the Finals, LeBron led the Cavs to win in 2016. This win also ended Cleveland's 52-year championship drought. Woah!

In 2020, King James teamed up with Anthony Davis in the Los Angeles Lakers. In the finals, they defeated the Miami Heat and LeBron earned his fourth championship and fourth Finals MVP award.