Six-Times All-Star Joey Votto Reveals Defining Moment That Led to His Retirement After Spending 17 Years at Cincinnati Reds

Joey Votto, the longtime Cincinnati Reds star and six-time All-Star, recently revealed why he decided to retire from baseball. The 40-year-old announced his retirement on Wednesday, and by Friday, he shared the pivotal moment that made him realize it was time to step away from the game.

During an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, Votto explained that he knew his baseball career was over when he didn't even want to step up to the plate. Votto was playing for the Buffalo Bisons, the Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, when he faced a critical moment. A Bisons coach offered him a chance to take an at-bat, but Votto declined. This was a moment of clarity for him.

"I didn’t want the plate appearance,” Votto said. “I’ve never felt that way before. I’ve always had a direction. I’ve always been like, ‘I’m going that way.’”

This moment was particularly significant for Votto because he was sitting next to Devon White, his favorite player growing up, when he made the decision. The moment of indecision was a clear sign for Votto that it was time to retire.

Votto's retirement ends a remarkable 17-year major league career. He is well-known for his impressive achievements and consistent performance. During his career, Votto was a six-time All-Star, won the NL MVP in 2010, and earned the NL Hank Aaron Award the same year. He also took home a Gold Glove in 2011.

His career statistics are a testament to his skill and dedication. Votto boasts a .294 batting average, a .409 on-base percentage, and a .511 slugging percentage.

He hit 356 home runs, drove in 1,144 RBIs, and amassed 2,135 hits. Votto led the National League in on-base percentage seven times, showcasing his exceptional ability to get on base.

Advertisement

As Votto moves on from his playing career, the next likely stop for him is the Baseball Hall of Fame. His contributions to the game and his outstanding career achievements make him a strong candidate for induction.

Votto’s decision to retire was marked by a moment of self-awareness and reflection. Despite his stellar career and numerous accolades, the lack of desire to step into the batter's box signaled that it was time to close this chapter.

It impact on the game and his legacy as a cornerstone of the Cincinnati Reds will be remembered fondly by fans and fellow players alike.

READ MORE: Paul Pierce Mocks Zion Williamson After His Transformation Photo Goes Viral: ‘Nah, That Picture Was Fake’