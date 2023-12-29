Skip Bayless believes ‘jealous’ Bill Belichick was trying to diss Tom Brady with Josh Allen comparison

On Christmas Eve, Bill Belichick led his New England Patriots to an unexpected triumph over the Denver Broncos.

Regardless of being out of the playoff race, the Patriots could jeopardize their AFC East rivals' position with a win against the Bills on Sunday afternoon.

During a conversation with journalists on Wednesday, Bill Belichick commented on Josh Allen's remarkable progression throughout his initial years in his career.

Establishing a comparison, he referred to Allen's growth as similar to that of Tom Brady.

He reflected, "Brady experienced a turning point in 2003, and from then onwards, his career maintained a certain consistency. This wasn't seen in the years 2002, 2001, or certainly not in 2000."

Belichick continued, "Brady's performance, style of play, and consistency from midseason 2003 onwards soared to the league's top echelons."

However, when it comes to the record against the Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen falls short of Tom Brady's commanding 33-3 record.

Allen's record stands at an even 5-5 through his initial ten matchups.

ALSO READ: When will Tom Brady be eligible for the NFL Hall of Fame? Here’s all you need to know

Belichick's comparison: Josh Allen vs. Tom Brady sparks controversy and jealousy claims

Thursday morning's episode of Undisputed saw Michael Irvin and Skip Bayless challenging recent remarks by Bill Belichick about Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, which have caused a stir in the NFL community.

Advertisement

Irvin expressed initially wanting to trust Belichick's sincerity, but on reflection, he couldn't. He strongly disagreed with any comparison between Allen and Tom Brady.

Irvin stated, "No similar style exists. There's nothing comparable between Josh Allen and Tom Brady. I've explored and tried to validate Belichick's point, but regretfully I found nothing. There's just no comparison."

Similarly, Skip Bayless rejected the notion made by Belichick that Josh Allen mirrors Tom Brady.

He indicated that he senses a degree of envy for the AFC East competitor.

Bayless remarked: "In my view, Belichick is trying to upstage Josh Allen at the expense of diminishing Tom Brady due to jealousy.

Josh Allen, now in his sixth year, has a 4-4 post-season record, yet he hasn’t come close to a Super Bowl."

This Sunday, Belichick will be leading his New England Patriots onto the field in Orchard Park, New York, to confront the Buffalo Bills.

ALSO READ: Fans think Taylor Swift will make an appearance on Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast; here's why