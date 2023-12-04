Skip Bayless cites LeBron James Ime Udoka confrontation as reason why Michael Jordan is the GOAT

On his show Undisputed, sports commentator Skip Bayless frequently evaluates NBA player LeBron James, discussing aspects such as LeBron's game performances and retirement choices.

Bayless openly expresses both criticism and admiration for LeBron's on-court actions and performances.

In a recent tweet, Bayless previewed his next Undisputed episode, revealing that it will focus on Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka's interactions with LeBron James. According to Bayless, Udoka labeled LeBron as a softie.

An animated dispute unfolded between LeBron and Udoka in a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets.

Consequently, Udoka was expelled from the game after reportedly using a derogatory term, provoking a clash with LeBron.

Bayless even questioned LeBron's "GOAT" status, stating that coaches typically avoided trash talk with Michael Jordan due to reverence and respect.

He implied that if LeBron were truly the goat, respect should deter individuals from offending him.

In his tweet, Bayless said, "I will thoroughly discuss Ime Udoka's bold choice to berate LeBron for alleged softness and imitation toughness on my next show. Could any coach dare to treat Michael Jordan that way? Absolutely not. Is LeBron really the GOAT?"

ALSO READ: Was Josh Giddey with minor Liv Cook for only one night? More details emerge amid ongoing underage scandal

Advertisement

Skip Bayless acknowledges Michael Jordan amid LeBron James' previous NBA scoring achievement

Earlier this year, LeBron James topped Kareem Abdul Jabbar's record to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, a monumental achievement that garnered him admiration from basketball enthusiasts worldwide.

However, renowned analyst Skip Bayless used this opportunity to once again criticize the Lakers superstar.

Bayless presented statistics showcasing that Michael Jordan had more efficient numbers than LeBron, intending to initiate another discussion on who the GOAT is.

The provocative analyst has persistently criticized King James and has "pricked" him for using an 'F-Bomb' during his acceptance speech.

Bayless chastised LeBron for using inappropriate language during his passionate response to the moment that broke the record.

The 71-year-old's incessant tirade about the Michael Jordan-GOAT issue or his undue critique of LeBron's acknowledgment speech only underscores his longstanding fixation on the 38-year-old ever since his debut in the NBA, which shows no signs of abating in the near future.

ALSO READ: Michael Jordan vs LeBron James: NBA GOAT rivals' lowest scoring performances compared