Skip Bayless Claims Michael Jordan Would Average 15 PPG on Team USA, Gets Trolled by Fans: ‘This Is Why Ur Getting Fired’

The past few weeks have been a wild ride for the United States Olympic basketball team. After their team and participating in several practice matches, spectators and critics have seen the team's capabilities first-hand.

In a recent close shave, Team USA barely managed a victory over South Sudan, a game which most expected to be a comfortable win for Team USA. A similarly tight triumph against Germany also caused some to doubt their prospects of grabbing the gold medal.

Fans troll Skip Bayless for suggesting prime Michael Jordan would outperform LeBron on Team USA

Skip Bayless speculated that if Team USA had Michael Jordan in his prime today, he would average 15.5 points per game. This claim probably came about after witnessing LeBron James excel against Germany.

His conjecture about Jordan's performance isn't entirely unfounded. During the 1992 Olympics, Jordan racked up an average of 14.9 points per game, securing 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 4.1 steals at the event. Yet, some would wonder how Jordan would fare against today's international players.

It's no secret that Bayless has a track record of criticizing LeBron James and often uses Michael Jordan's legacy to belittle him. Given the timing of this post, it's not far-fetched to assume that this is another such instance.

Bayless's post was not well-received by fans who questioned whether Jordan could match LeBron's performance at his current age. Some fan reactions include:

LeBron James put on a memorable performance against Germany, scoring 20 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block, and 1 steal, instrumental in securing Team USA's undefeated streak in the pre-Olympics practice matches.

Skip Bayless FS1 departure sparks speculation of First Take return

Speculation has been sparked by Skip Bayless' departure from FS1, suggesting a possible return to First Take. Bayless left to join Fox Sports and co-hosted Undisputed with Shannon Sharpe. However, escalated tensions throughout 2023 led to an unpleasant end to their collaboration.

After Sharpe's move to First Take in June, a new team comprising Keyshawn Johnson, Michael Irvin, Richard Sherman, and Paul Pierce replaced him. However, due to the New York Post's report that Bayless will exit FS1 this summer, this new arrangement doesn't seem promising.

In light of this development, there are rumors about Bayless possibly going back to First Take, which ESPN promptly dismissed in a straightforward statement, affirming their satisfaction with the current First Take team and wishing Bayless good fortune in his next career step.

Stephen A. Smith, in his podcast The Stephen A. Smith Show, commented on Bayless's reportedly impending exit and disclosed that it's been a while since they last talked, with no immediate plans to reconnect. Smith also took this opportunity to reject any assumptions that he was glad to hear about Bayless's departure.

