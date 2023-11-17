Skip Bayless claims Taylor Swift is faking relationship with Travis Kelce to ‘plug into NFL-sized publicity’

While the world is enjoying the new and popular relationship of the year, Skip Bayless has some issues with it. During a recent episode of his podcast, Skip Bayless made some heavy comments on the Travis-Taylor relationship. Here’s what he said:

Skip Bayless thinks that Travis is in love, but the undisputed host doesn’t feel the same about Taylor

On Thursday, released the latest episode of Skip Bayless podcast show called The Skip Bayless Show. During the Thursday episode, the Undisputed co-host talked about a lot of things.

However, the highlight of the episode was definitely his views on the internet-popular Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship.

Bayless said he hopes their relationship is real. The popular American host surely feels that the feelings that Travis Kelce has for Taylor Swift are 100% real. But when it’s the other way around, he doesn’t feel the same about Taylor Swift.

“I believe from a distance that his feelings for her are very real. But hers for him? I have no idea. How can you know? How can even he be sure?” said Bayless, questioning the authenticity of Taylor’s feelings for Travis Kelce.

The Undisputed co-host also explained why he feels that way for Taylor Swift. Skip Bayless said that Taylor is a megastar, and thus, she’s extremely conscious about her image.

Moreover, she is also unusually camera-aware, maybe more than Travis. Therefore, he believes that Taylor appears more fake to him.

Skip Bayless called Taylor Swift and her romance with Travis Kelce fake

“When she’s up in the box she comes off as stagey and fake to me. I just don’t buy it. My radar detector’s saying, ‘nope, nope, nope.’ I saw that clip of her at her Argentina concert”, explained Skip Bayless.

The sports commentary also talked about Taylor Swift’s viral video from the Argentina concert where she ran towards Travis Kelce, jumped into his arms, and kissed him. Bayless feels that it was all scripted and not real.

Skip Bayless also presented a speculation that Taylor might be doing this fairy tale romance to get NFL-sized promotion and publicity. “But is she using this all-time fairy tale romance to plug into NFL sized publicity and promotion? I hope not, but I do wonder,” said Bayless.

Things might appear a little off-track to Bayless because of the fact that Taylor is doing things too soon with Travis compared to the way she handled her past relationship. Do you feel the same about the Travis-Taylor relationship?