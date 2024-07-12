Skip Bayless Claims Tension Between Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown After Team USA’s Olympic 2024 Snub

Narratives claiming that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown don't get along both on and off the court have been dismissed. The two Boston Celtics superstars' relationship was once again in the spotlight during the NBA Finals. There were those who believed that Tatum was not pleased with Brown's victory in the NBA Finals MVP and Eastern Conference finals.



Naturally, the two responded angrily to those who had criticized them after the Celtics ultimately won the 2024 championship. They aimed to demonstrate that all the disparaging remarks made about them were untrue gossip. Skip Bayless revisited that story on Undisputed. Following the selection of Derrick White, another important Celtic, to take Kawhi Leonard's place on Team USA, Bayless returned to that angle.

What did Bayless say?

Bayless said, “[Tatum] is a big Nike guy who just came out with his signature shoe. … This smacks of, it smells like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen [Brown] just don’t really get along. It feels like to me he [Tatum] is saying, ‘Hey, I just need a break. I don’t have to live with him for another month so closely when we go to Paris. I just don’t wanna do this.'”

What did Brown post?

The star of the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown, gained notoriety when he criticized a sponsor of Team USA following the announcement that Derrick White would be joining the Olympic team instead of the injured Kawhi Leonard. Leonard's announcement that he would not be competing in the Olympics in Paris, citing the need to prepare for the upcoming NBA season, sparked controversy.

Jaylen Brown appeared to have doubts about the choice made when White was chosen to replace Leonard. "JB" suggested that the brand, with whom he has strained relations, had affected his selection. He shared this on X, the former Twitter: “@nike this what we doing?”

Advertisement

Pierce and Johnson disagreed with Bayless comments

Given Jayson Tatum's close relationship with Nike, Skip Bayless has speculated that Tatum may have had an impact on Team USA's decision to leave Jaylen Brown off the roster. Additionally, Bayless stated that Tatum's request to remove Brown from the team is allegedly being granted by the team's managing director, Grant Hill.

The co-hosts of Bayless, Paul Pierce, and Keyshawn Johnson, took issue with those remarks. Skip Bayless is not new to making controversial statements and he is well known for targeting LeBron James over the years.

ALSO READ: Jaylen Brown Calls Out Team USA Sponsor After Derrick White Replaces Injured Kawhi Leonard in Olympics Roster