Skip Bayless divides NFL fans after calling Taylor Swift a ‘distraction’ for Travis Kelce and the Chiefs

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are probably the most talked about topics in the NFL for the past couple of months. There’s nothing wrong in saying that Taylor has become a huge part of the NFL, thanks to his boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Talking about Taylor Swift, controversial statement-maker Skip Bayless has recently called her out as a ‘distraction.’ While some fans don’t agree with Skip Bayless, there are many who feel whatever he said is right.

What did Skip Bayless said that divided the fans into two sides

Everyone knows how good of a controversial statement-maker Skip Bayless is. This time, the famous sports commentator decided to take a dig at the NFL’s current favorite, Taylor Swift. With the Kansas City Chiefs getting a beat from the Las Vegas Raiders, Skip Bayless decided to heat things up.

The American Sports commentator took out his X (formerly known as Twitter) and Tweeted about the Christmas game’s star appearance. “Feels like it’s about time to call Taylor Swift a distraction. What do you think, Patrick? Andy? How about you, Travis?” Skip Bayless had tweeted.

NFL fans were upset from Skip Bayless calling out Taylor Swift for the Chiefs’ low performance

As usual, Skip Bayless once again made a tweet that isn’t in the good books of NFL fans and the swifties. The fans came forward, sharing their reactions while calling out Bayless for his controversy-centric comment.

“I didn’t know Taylor Swift plays wide receiver for the Chiefs,” commented a fan who isn’t impressed with what Bayless said about Taylor Swift.

“So all those movie stars that show up to Laker and Knick games distractions? Come on bro....lol,” said a fan who feels the same as the fan above.

“Who let you up from the kid table, Skip?” commented another fan, taking a dig at the American sports commentator and columnist.

“But half the league is married with at least one if not multiple side pieces, how is a woman with a billion bucks to her name a distraction?” another NFL fan said who feels it’s not right by Bayless to call out Taylor Swift as a distraction.

Some NFL fans feel that Skip Bayless is indeed right

While there are fans who don’t enjoy what Skip Bayless has said about Taylor Swift, there are some portion of fans who indeed agree with him. Surprising right? Fans agreeing with Skip Bayless. Well, that’s what happened this time.

“She is a distraction” said a fan agreeing with what Skip Bayless tweeted. This fan also thinks that Taylor Swift is indeed a distraction factor.

“Only time we’ll agree with u skippy,” commented another fan. This fan also agrees with Skip Bayless’ comment on Taylor Swift being a distraction.

“Best take you’ve had in years,” said an NFL fan. Not sure if it’s the best take but it indeed is something that most fans are finding as rightly said.

Interesting that even though there are fans who feel this is just another wrong-said tweet by Skip Bayless, some indeed agree with what he said. Which side are you on? Do you agree with Skip Bayless or find it wrong to call Taylor Swift a distraction? Share your take in the comment section below!

