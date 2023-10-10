Skip Bayless explains why 49ers star QB Brock Purdy reminds him of early Tom Brady

The San Francisco 49ers are having an outstanding time winning matches this 2023 season. Quarterback Brock Purdy is one of the most impact players for the 49ers. The NFL star's game has been top-notch this whole season, especially in the last game against the Cowboys that 49ers won by 42-10.

To many fans, Brock Purdy appears to be the young Tom Brady. Skip Bayless feels the same and came forward guessing the similarities between the two, on the recent episode of ‘UNDISPUTED’. Let's see how Skip Bayless compared Brock Purdy with Tom Brady.

Skip Bayless's Brock Purdy comparison with NFL legend Tom Brady

During the recently uploaded episode of UNDISPUTED, Skip Bayless was seen talking highly about Brock Purdy. The conversation started with Bayless talking about how he was an early Joe Montana fan and it took him a long time to go around with Tom Brady as one of the best players of the NFL. It was for Bayless to believe it, given the reasons he shared. Bayless said, "I kept saying, 'he doesn’t have that big of an arm, and he's not that mobile."

The conversation turned from Tom Brady to Brock Purdy when Skip Bayless said "And I'm looking at Brock Purdy, he doesn't even have Tom's arm, he doesn't have Tom's height, because Tom's a full 6'4". Adding further, Bayless stated "But he is mobile, he can move in the pocket to create time to throw, and that throw he made to [George] Kittle for that first TD, it was a big-time National Football League pro football throw".

Sharing his final verdict, Skip Bayless said "He is early Tom Brady. He's on that arc because he doesn't do anything wrong." Bayless is absolutely right here. Brock Purdy currently holds 9 TDs to 0 interceptions. But that’s not just it. Skip Bayless also talked about Brock Purdy's game performance.

The NFL commentator said, "He has started and finished 12 games in this league. He's 12-0 in those games. 12-0? It's impossible". To conclude, in many ways, Brock Purdy can be said as an early Tom Brady, however, Tom is an all-time legend and we cannot forget that.

