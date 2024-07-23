Skip Bayless Mocks LeBron James Despite Helping Team USA Narrowly Beat Germany in Final Olympics Warm-Up Game

Team USA had two near-defeat experiences in the last two exhibition games, all thanks to LeBron James. After winning against South Sudan with a one-point difference, the American squad made it against Germany last night.

Recently, irrespective of LeBron saving the team from crucial junctures, Skip Bayless seemed indifferent to the Los Angeles Lakers forward’s worthiness. On the one hand, where players like Jayson Tatum wish to excel like James, Bayless remains unhinged.

Skip Bayless unimpressed with LeBron James

The controversial sports analyst Skip Bayless couldn't resist taking a swipe at LeBron James following Team USA's narrow victory over Germany in the final Olympic warm-up game. Despite James' pivotal role in securing the win, Bayless took to social media with a facetious tweet that once again aimed to diminish the accomplishments of the basketball legend.

"LeBron, King of the Practice Games," Bayless said, a remark that continued his long-standing habit of belittling James, even in the face of an impressive performance. This behavior is nothing new for Bayless, whose career has been marked by a relentless focus on criticizing James and the Dallas Cowboys, to the extent that it has become his defining characteristic.

The game itself may have been an exhibition, but the stakes for USA basketball were significant. Just days prior to the contest, James saved the team from potential embarrassment by sinking the game-winning shot against Sudan, a team making its Olympic basketball debut.

With Team USA trailing by three points at the start of the fourth quarter against Germany, James once again stepped up, scoring 11 crucial points while also contributing a critical steal and multiple key rebounds to secure the victory and spare the United States from further ridicule.

Despite the clear significance of James' contributions, Bayless remained unrelenting in his disparaging commentary. Rather than acknowledging the impressive display of skill and leadership, he chose to perpetuate the tired act that has made him one of the most divisive figures in sports media.

LeBron James outscored Germany in the final minutes of the game

In the final minutes of the game, LeBron James single-handedly took charge, outscoring the entire German team by putting up an impressive 11 points in just 4 minutes and 20 seconds. This pivotal display of dominance was a testament to James' enduring impact and leadership within the sport of basketball.

Throughout the game, James delivered a remarkable all-around performance, contributing 20 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block, and 1 steal, elevating Team USA to a resounding triumph in their last exhibition game before the Paris Olympics.

Despite being the oldest player on the roster, James defied age with a timeless demonstration of athletic prowess, solidifying his relevance as one of the premier players in the world.

As Team USA primes itself for the upcoming Olympics, James' pivotal role in their recent victories underscores his enduring influence and importance to the team's success. His pivotal game-winning shot against South Sudan, coupled with his standout performance against Germany, proves his indispensable value to Team USA's championship pursuit, whether Skip Bayless agrees or not.

