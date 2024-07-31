Skip Bayless Sidelines LeBron James to Pick Kevin Durant as Paris Olympic MVP: ‘Would Be a KD-MJ GOAT Debate’

Kevin Durant's outstanding performance in Team USA’s opening game of the 2024 Paris Olympics has reignited the GOAT debate, with Skip Bayless comparing Durant to Michael Jordan. Known for his controversial takes, Bayless praised Durant's offensive skills in international play while taking his usual subtle jabs at LeBron James.

Despite missing all five practice games, Durant made a spectacular return by torching Serbia with an impressive shooting display. After the 2024 playoffs disappointment, the Phoenix Suns superstar proved that he remains one of the best players in the NBA.

Skip Bayless includes Durant in a GOAT debate with Jordan

Kevin Durant missed all five practice games for Team USA before the 2024 Paris Olympics but was inserted into the starting lineup against Serbia. Durant's performance was phenomenal as he went 8-for-9 from the field, including a perfect 5-for-5 from 3-point distance.

After Durant's stellar game, Skip Bayless took to social media, posting, "If every game Kevin Durant played was an international game, it would be a KD-MJ GOAT debate."

Then, Skip Bayless stated, "In big games, I'll take KD over LeBron every time," a sentiment that underscores his long-standing bias against LeBron.

Bayless has been a long-time critic of LeBron James as he used this opportunity to elevate Durant while subtly criticizing LeBron.

Skip Bayless' history of criticizing LeBron

Skip Bayless has spent almost two decades building a career on criticizing LeBron James. At 72 years old, Bayless' career is nearing its end, with his show Undisputed suffering from low ratings.

Fox is reportedly considering not renewing his contract. Despite this, Bayless continues to resort to his familiar tactic of hating on LeBron, even while praising Durant.

Kevin Durant's relationship with Skip Bayless

Interestingly, Kevin Durant has never been a fan of Skip Bayless. Durant once tweeted, "I don't like you," in response to Bayless.

Despite this, Bayless continues to champion Durant over LeBron, particularly in the context of big games and international play.

Comparing LeBron and Durant

While both LeBron James and Kevin Durant are exceptional players, statistics and overall legacy favors LeBron. LeBron boasts four MVP awards and four Finals MVP awards, compared to Durant's two Finals MVPs and one MVP award.

Durant is an outstanding scorer, but LeBron's overall game makes him the superior player in the eyes of many fans and analysts.

Debates will go on but both Kevin Durant and LeBron James have solidified their legacies as two of the greatest basketball players of all time.