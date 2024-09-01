‘Slap to Haters’: Fans Hail CM Punk for First WWE Victory Against Drew McIntyre at Bash in Berlin Since His Return

It's time to celebrate for CM Punk's fans because The Straight Edge superstar not just defeated Drew McIntyre at Bash in Berlin in the Strap match, but he brutally decimated him. Punk destroyed McIntyre from all ends as he hammered him all across the squared circle.

The Second City Saint executed not just one, two, or three but four GTS to McIntyre as he touched each corner of the ring with a bang. It is not just an enthralling but an emotional moment for Punk and his fans, as this victory comes after a decade in WWE.

Fans on X have started to pour their reactions to CM Punk's first victory since his WWE return. A section of fans also called it a "tight slap" to all the haters who had been running Punk down since his WWE return.

One user wrote, "People said he is washed, he can't compete on the same level as he used to, he is fragile, but he proved all his haters wrong. That's the punk we all love??" Another wrote, "What an incredible match. This match is a tight slap to all those haters that said Punk is finished." A third said, "They said he was washed. He proved all the haters wrong! Best in the World."

The fans were also in awe of how the whole match went, as a bloodied CM Punk didn't spare McIntyre in any way. One fan wrote, "That match was cinema." Another said, "Really exciting match with some really great psychological warfare between Punk & Drew!" Another said, "Best match so far! They were working the crowd. They beat the hell out of eachother. Bravo!"

Punk not just won the match, but also snatched away his bracelet, which had his wife and dog, Larry’s name. McIntyre had snatched that bracelet from Punk a few months back when he attacked him on an episode of SmackDown. Before he pressed the fourth button at the turnbuckle, finalizing his victory, Punk took out the bracelet and showed it to the fans.

But is this the end of the war between him and McIntyre? That doesn’t seem to be the case. The two have squared off against each other in two PPVs, and it appears McIntyre shall clamor for another match with Punk at Bad Blood which is on October 5. That shall also be the final decider between these two, and after this, Punk can turn his attention to Seth Rollins, with whom he has a lot of scores to settle.

All eyes are on the next episode of Monday Night RAW and McIntyre’s response to his humiliating loss in Germany. Will Punk accept his third challenge? We’ll find out on Monday.