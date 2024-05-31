Smackdown Star Reveals Wrestlers Come Up With Their Own Ring Names While Addressing WWE’s Fan Criticism

In the world of professional wrestling, every athlete is known by their in-ring name. While one section chooses to utilize their real names, others create one to define their in-ring personality.

However, the WWE Universe, known for being extremely vocal about their opinion, often dislikes those names. This led to a current SmackDown star, clapping back at them while revealing an important piece of information.

Which SmackDown star addressed fan criticism in regards to ring name?

Much like many WWE superstars, a top SmackDown wrestler also adopted a different ring name from his real name. That is the current one-half of the WWE tag team champions, Grayson Waller.

Prior to joining WWE’s developmental system, NXT in 2021, he was known as Matty Wahlberg while wrestling in his home country, Australia. Upon his arrival in the Black and Gold, he adopted the name Grayson Waller.

In a recent interview with Danny Stone and Adam Cailler of the Daily Star, the Aussie Icon explained that NXT allowed its talent some input in choosing their ring names. He even mentioned that it was a fact often overlooked by fans who criticize NXT names on social media.

"The cool thing about NXT that people online don't seem to know, because they always complain about the NXT names, is that we get to have some say in our names. We basically get to put forward names, which I think is a really cool thing. So, the next time you're on Twitter/X complaining about someone's name, just know they probably chose it." Waller stated.

How did Grayson Waller come up with his own ring name?

In the same interview, Grayson revealed that his choice of ring name was deliberate and meaningful. He wanted something that connected to his past as Matty Wahlberg in the Australian Indie scene.

Furthermore, he stated that his first name "Grayson" was inspired by NBA player Grayson Allen, known for his aggressive and often controversial playing style. On the other hand, the SmackDown star chose his last name "Waller" for its resemblance to "Wahlberg."

“For me, Waller was something that I wanted, something close to Wahlberg to connect to my Australian indie roots. Then, there's a player in the NBA called Grayson Allen and I think he's an encapsulation of what Grayson Waller is. He spits on people, he trips people over, that type of vibe. So at the time I felt like Grayson was a perfect fit for me here, and I think its worked quite well."

The name surely worked in his favor as he is among some of the popular young names in WWE. He and Austin Theory won the tag team titles at WrestleMania 40 and were later presented with new belts. With their ongoing momentum, they are looking to be a top-tier unit in the tag team division on SmackDown.

