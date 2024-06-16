Snoop Dog Gets Introduced To Elly De La Cruz In Brewers Booth While MLB Star Shows Off Cannon Arm: ‘Rocket In His Pocket’

Snoop Dogg, the legendary hip-hop singer and actor, made a surprise cameo at the Brewers' American Family Field for The Next Episode. Before his performance at Milwaukee's Potawatomi Casino Hotel on Saturday night, Snoop Dogg visited the Brewers' home before and during their 3-1 victory over the Reds.

SnoopDogg had high praises for Elly De La Cruz

The iconic rapper was the honored visitor at American Family Field for Saturday's Reds-Brewers game, tossing a perfectly decent first pitch and visiting the home team in the clubhouse.

He subsequently entered the Bally Sports Wisconsin booth alongside Brian Anderson and Bill Schroeder and spoke to them in his signature voice.



Brewers second baseman, Brice Turang, hit a well-placed grounder that seemed to be an infield single, but De La Cruz made an unbelievable sidearm throw over his body to catch him by a stride. Snoop Dogg, to say the least, was impressed.

Snoop said, “Oh he's safe, he can't throw that. He ain't got no arm like that. No he don't!" the rapper said enthusiastically as the throw came in. "Who is that with that rocket? Oh lord, he got a rocket in his pocket. Oh he made that."

De La Cruz's bat has fluctuated since his MLB debut last year, but his raw talents have obviously stood out as among the finest in the league, with his speed (he began Saturday leading the league with 34 stolen bases).

Advertisement

Quintin Berry said Snoop is a total “vibe”

“He’s a total vibe, man. One hundred percent,” said Brewers first-base coach Quintin Berry. “It was from the instant he walked in, he had a big smile on and was ready to take pictures. Anything you wanted, he was available.”

Berry had the finest moment among the Brewers players and coaches. Aside from being the mastermind behind the aggressive baserunning that has propelled the Brewers to the top of the NL Central standings, Berry is also the team's unofficial ceremonial first-pitch catcher.

Typically, it is a tedious activity. However, when Berry learned earlier in the week that Snoop Dogg was on his way, he expressed his excitement.

“I catch those ceremonial pitches all year long, and then every time a celebrity or somebody really cool comes by, someone like ‘Yeli’ [Christian Yelich] gets to do it,” Berry said. “I made it known that nobody but me was going to catch this pitch.”

Advertisement

Naturally, Brewers manager Pat Murphy interfered. He enlisted GM Matt Arnold, director of team travel Dan Larrea, and Snoop himself to dupe Berry into believing that longtime Brewers television color commentator Bill Schroeder would get the award.

Schroeder, after all, had just been recognized the night before for his 30 years in the booth.

Also Read: When Trevor Bauer’s Spin Rate Dipped After MLB Decided To Punish Cheaters Who Were Doctoring Balls

