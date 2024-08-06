Snoop Dogg Is Reportedly Being Paid a Whopping USD 500,000 Per Day to Cover 2024 Paris Olympics: Report

Snoop Dogg is reportedly earning a significant amount for his role in covering the 2024 Paris Olympics for NBC. The rapper is known for his laid-back persona and vast influence in pop culture. Snoop has become a pivotal figure in NBC's Olympic coverage.

Not only did he deliver entertaining commentary, but he also conducted engaging interviews that have captivated audiences. According to reports, Snoop is making an impressive $500,000 per day, in addition to expenses for his work at the Olympics.

This information came to light through a tweet by Henry McNamara. He is a general partner at Great Oaks Venture Capital.

McNamara’s tweet on X (formerly Twitter) stated, “Sat next to an NBC exec at dinner, he said Snoop gets paid $500k a day plus expenses to be here promoting Olympics. From Gin and Juice to a few million to be a celebrity at the Olympics - what a world.” The tweet quickly went viral among the fans and media. It sparked widespread discussion and amazement on social media.

NBC is set to generate $1.25 billion in ad revenue from broadcasting the Olympic Games. This information was out, according to Front Office Sports. Given Snoop's reported daily earnings, his total compensation for the 16-day event could reach $8 million.

An estimated additional $1 million for expenses, bringing the total to around $9 million. While this might seem like a large amount, it is a relatively small investment for NBC compared to the massive ad revenue they are earning.

Snoop Dogg's partnership with NBC for Olympic coverage started with the 2020 Olympics, which were held in the summer of 2021 due to the pandemic. There, he co-hosted “Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg.” Earlier this year, Snoop announced his return for NBC's live coverage of the 2024 Games.

His presence has been a major highlight. He was marked by memorable moments, such as Crip walking with the Olympic torch. Following, humorously called out by gymnast Simone Biles' mother. Later, he received a swim lesson from Olympic legend Michael Phelps.

Snoop's involvement has sparked a variety of reactions from the public. Many fans on social media have praised his contributions, with comments like, “Worth every penny,” and “He is worth 2X that amount. Snoop is America.”

Another user mentioned, “He’s going to be a coach on the upcoming season of The Voice, so NBC probably considers it marketing.”

However, not everyone is a fan. Some users have expressed skepticism about his impact, with remarks such as, “He didn’t make me want to watch” and, “Then they wonder why the host loses money on every Olympic Games.”

Despite the mixed reviews, Snoop Dogg's presence at the Olympics is undeniably amazing. It added a unique and entertaining element to the coverage. His numerous viral moments have resonated with viewers. Some of them highlighted his ability to blend his charismatic personality with the prestigious Olympic stage.

As the games progress, Snoop is likely to continue creating memorable moments. Not only that, he is up for entertaining audiences. And further solidifying his role as a beloved figure in both music and sports.