Snoop Dogg Named Final Torchbearer for 2024 Paris Olympics Ahead of Opening Ceremony

Snoop Dogg will carry the Olympic torch on its final leg through Paris, bringing some West Coast cool to the City of Light.

The legendary rapper, famous for songs like Gin and Juice and Drop It Like It’s Hot, will be one of the torchbearers as the flame heads to the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Add ‘Olympic torchbearer’ to Snoop Dogg’s already impressive resume, already!

Snoop Dogg takes the Olympic flame to Saint-Denis

The 52-year-old, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr, shared a photo on social media on Tuesday, July 23, of himself standing outside the city hall Hotel de Ville with the caption: “U Ready? Paris 2024 Olympics ya digggg”, along with gold medal and boxing glove emojis.

He also wrote, “U gots to do it!! Will u be watchin?? #FollowTheDogg #ParisOlympics.”

Snoop will carry the torch through the streets of Saint-Denis, the northern Paris suburb that hosts the Stade de France Olympic Stadium, confirmed by the town’s mayor, Mathieu Hanotin. His involvement with the 2024 Olympics doesn’t end with the torch, as he will also be a commentator with NBC during the events.

Saint-Denis is home to the Olympic Stadium and the Aquatics Centre. Snoop Dogg will be joined by French celebrities, including actress Laetitia Casta and rapper MC Solaar, in the final leg.

Snoop Dogg, 52, was born and raised in Los Angeles, the host of the 2028 Summer Games. The news that the native will be the final torchbearer follows BTS star Jin's role as an Olympic torch bearer for South Korea on Sunday, July 14, which also happened to be Bastille Day.

Who will light the Paris 2024 Olympic cauldron?

The torch has traveled through France for the past two months, passing through 68 different stages before Friday’s opening ceremony. So far, the only American torchbearer in 2024 has been Jason Bonfig, a senior executive vice-president at Best Buy.

It’s still a mystery who will light the Olympic cauldron in the Tuileries Gardens at Friday’s opening ceremony. Organizing committee president Tony Estanguet said the person chosen to light the cauldron doesn’t yet know they’ve been selected, according to Reuters. Here are the top five contenders reported by Reuters:

Marie-Jose Perec

Widely considered France's best Olympian, Perec, 56, has won three gold medals in athletics across two Games. She won the 400 meters at the 1992 Barcelona Games and the 200-400m double in Atlanta four years later. While she bore the torch in her native Guadeloupe, Estanguet said that someone who had already carried it could still be chosen.

Omar Sy

The star of 'The Untouchables,' with West African origins, is one of France's most beloved personalities. He also stars in the Netflix show 'Lupin,' which is the third-most watched series on the platform, with nearly 100 million viewers.

Zinedine Zidane

France's greatest soccer player helped Les Bleus win their first World Cup title on home soil in 1998 and the European title two years later. Zidane, whose parents are from Algeria, is from the Marseille estates. He was a favorite to bring the Olympic flame to Marseille after its boat trip from Greece but was not involved eventually.

Thomas Pesquet

The Frenchman is the most experienced European astronaut, with almost 400 days spent in space. His popularity in France is immense, with significant time spent on TV sets.

November 13, 2015 Attack survivor(s)

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo decided to support the Olympic bid after Islamist squads killed 130 people in Paris on Nov. 13, 2015. She wanted to uplift the Parisians' spirits. It would be fitting to see one or several survivors of the attacks light the cauldron on Friday.