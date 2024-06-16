Snoop Dogg Reveals He Became a Luka Doncic Fan After Fearless Trash Talk in Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game 5

Famous rapper, Snoop Dogg, the true-blue Los Angeles Lakers fan, leaped uncharted NBA territories, attending Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks.

For that, it was not only Luka Doncic's electrifying performance that captivated the audience but also solidified the Mavericks' position in the finals. Snoop Dogg was undeniably Doncic's dominant gameplay.

During a podcast interview, the world-famous rapper shared a memorable incident from the match. Doncic, on this occasion, clapped back at a heckler who persistently taunted him.

The heckler was constantly provoking Doncic by saying, 'Luka, you are such a crybaby.' But when Luca took the lead, he shot back, 'Who is crying now, motherfucker?'

Despite originally supporting the Lakers, Snoop Dogg confessed to becoming a fan of Doncic after witnessing his phenomenal performance that night.

"From that moment forward, I became a fan of Luka," he declared.

Doncic unquestionably took over Game 5, tallying 36 points, snagging 10 rebounds, and providing five assists. His prominent role in securing the Mavericks' win in the Western Conference Finals series rightfully earned him the title of WCF MVP.

Luka Doncic's redemption in Game 4: Keeping Mavericks' hopes alive

After being criticized for fouling out in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, leaving the Dallas Mavericks in a tricky position, Luka Doncic made an outstanding comeback in Game 4 Being at the center of discussions after trailing 3-0 in the series didn't slow him down.

Doncic didn't spare any effort in Game 4, notching up 29 points, five rebounds, and assists in 33 minutes. His performance was so impactful that Boston had to empty its bench in the third quarter, and none of the Mavericks starters were needed on the floor in the fourth quarter.

He also set a new franchise NBA Finals record by surpassing Nowitzki, scoring 25 points in the first half.

“Nothing has changed,” Doncic stated. “As I said, it's the first to four wins in the series. We will keep fighting till the end as I have immense confidence in our team's ability to pull this off.”

Despite missing all eight 3-point attempts, Doncic had a remarkably efficient game inside the arc. He hit 12 of his 18 two-point shots and five of his seven free throws while registering five assists and committing just one turnover.

Doncic displayed an aggressive style, attacking the rim on the break and exploiting Boston's pre-switching in pick-and-roll. He contributed 14 points at the rim, with a combination of six floaters and six off-the-dribble jumpers between short and mid-range.

