Snoop Dogg Rocks Equestrian Gear at Paris Olympics; Fans Say He's 'Completing All Side Missions of Life'

Snoop Dogg made a grand entrance at the dressage team Grand Prix Special on Saturday, July 3rd. The 52-year-old hip-hop legend was seen dressed to impress and ready for action.

Accompanied by Martha Stewart, the rapper turned heads at the Chateau de Versailles venue, fully kitted out in breeches, a dressage tailcoat, and a hard hat. His presence created a buzz as he continued involvement in the Olympic Games, where Snoop has been working for NBC and making memorable appearances at various events.

A stylish entrance

Snoop Dogg, who famously commentated on dressage during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, brought his unique flair to the Paris Games. This time, he took a trip around the Chateau de Versailles, catching the attention of both fans and participants.

British rider Becky Moody, who led the first-round score aboard her horse Jagerbomb, delivered a standout performance that Snoop Dogg enjoyed immensely.

Accompanied by the renowned lifestyle expert Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg’s stylish entrance was the talk of the venue. His involvement in dressage, a sport not typically associated with the rapper, delighted fans and participants alike.

Carl Hester, a teammate of Becky Moody, remarked on the excitement Snoop Dogg's arrival generated in the stables: “I didn’t get to meet him, but of course, the talk of the stables was that he was here and everyone was looking for him on the camera.”

Commentating fame and Olympic adventures

Snoop Dogg’s unique commentary during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where he referred to a German rider’s horse as a “crip-walking horse,” became a viral sensation.

His continued enthusiasm for the sport and involvement in the Paris Olympics have further endeared him to fans.

Working for NBC throughout the Games, Snoop Dogg has had a busy schedule, including carrying the Olympic flame for a short leg of the final relay and appearing at various events, such as gymnastics.

Fan reactions to Snoop Dogg’s hilarious antics

Fans have found Snoop Dogg’s Olympic adventures hilarious. Many commented on social media about his zest for life.

One fan stated, “Snoop Dogg has completed every side quest known to man,” and another added, “One of the best things of this Olympics has been Snoop.”

Summer of Snoop Dogg's memorable Olympics antics

Snoop Dogg’s presence at the dressage event added a unique and entertaining element to the Olympic Games. His willingness to immerse himself in different sports and bring his distinctive personality to the events has made him a standout figure in Paris.

As soon as the equestrian event ended, Snoop Dogg changed his attire and quickly made his way to the Team USA women's soccer game against Japan, which the USA won 1-0.

Snoop Dogg’s ability to blend his larger-than-life persona with the elegance of dressage has created unforgettable moments at the Paris Olympics. His appearances continue to captivate audiences and bring joy to fans worldwide, proving that he truly is enjoying life to the fullest.