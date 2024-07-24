‘So in Love’ Travis Kelce’s Last Few Taylor Swift Concerts Were Bittersweet Despite Spending Every Possible Minute With GF Ahead of NFL Season

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s love initially made rounds last year in 2023 and since has been the talk of the town. The duo has already stolen the hearts of their fans for being one of the sweetest couples. Moreover, Swift was recently accompanied by her beau Kelce on her ongoing Eras Tour.

Kelce spent much of the summer traveling around Europe to follow the American singer-songwriter, cheering for her at all her events, before heading back to his NFL training camp in Missouri.

Travis Kelce accompanied Taylor Swift at her concerts

Travis Kelce supported her girlfriend by being by her side while she gave some of the best performances through her Eras Tour concert. However, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end had to return to Missouri to attend training camp, which started on Sunday, July 21.

Nevertheless, a closed source told People about how Kelce was disheartened to leave Swift in Europe and return to his work. Before leaving, he also made sure that he spent every minute he could with the 34-year-old singer.

The insider shared: “Travis' last few concerts were bittersweet. They knew their time together like this was coming to an end and he made sure to spend every minute he could with Taylor.”

Moreover, they even mentioned how the couple are so much in love and said: “They're so in love and very, very happy together. All their friends and family can see it.”

Nevertheless, it is also believed that the power couple who is in a long-distance relationship now might reportedly reunite in August since Swift will be on a break on August 21, 2024.

Besides, it is important to highlight that Taylor Swift is all set to perform in Hamburg on July 23rd and July 24th and in Munich on July 27th and July 28th. Meanwhile, Kelce has already returned to his training camp.

An Insider recently revealed details on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s marriage plans

An insider close to Kelce and Swift recently disclosed that the couple is planning for a grand wedding. Moreover, it is also believed that the duo are going to spend at least $1 Million on their big day.

Lastly, the source mentioned that Swift has also decided the venue for the wedding and it would be reportedly at the Rhode Island estate. If the said news is going to be true and will be happening any soon, fans of the two would surely be thrilled about it.

