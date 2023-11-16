‘So sorry’: Travis Kelce apologizes to Taylor Swift’s dad for concert goof-up during ‘Karma’ reference

Travis Kelce attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in Argentina, where he had an incredible experience. The internet is still abuzz about the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's adorable reaction when Taylor referenced him in her song lyrics.

That moment was definitely special for Travis Kelce, and he was totally in shock. However, in the excitement of the moment, Travis ignored Scott Swift’s high five and recently apologized for the same. Here’s what Travis Kelce said to Taylor’s dad.

Travis Kelce ignored Taylor Swift’s father’s high-five during the Argentina concert

The highlight of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Argentina was when she changed the lyrics to her song "Karma." The original line is "Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me." However, Swift sang altered lyrics directed at Travis Kelce instead.

Instead, Swift sang "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me." The "Chiefs" lyric was a direct reference to Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. When Kelce heard the altered lyrics referencing him, he was visibly surprised.

This was definitely not something that he would have expected Taylor to say in front of so many people. In the excitement of the moment, Travis Kelce didn’t look at Taylor Swift’s father, who was standing next to him, and ignored his high five.

The internet cannot get over the cute reaction of Travis Kelce to these new Karma lyrics. However, Travis Kelce cannot get over the fact that he ignored Scott Swift’s high five. To make things up, he recently apologized to Scott.

Travis Kelce’s apology to Scott Swift for ignoring his high-five

During the recent episode of New Heights, a podcast run by Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, the tight end talks about how he felt when he heard the lyrics. Travis said he was shocked, adding to that Jason reminded him about the missed high five.

“You were so shocked you left Scott hanging. Scott’s over here looking for a high-five,” Jason said sarcastically, pulling his brother’s leg.

Not missing his opportunity, Kelce apologized to Taylor Swift's father.

“Yeah, Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy. Aw man, I missed that. I never miss a high-five, too. Big high-five guy! It’s the most electric thing you can do at an event… So sorry,” said Travis Kelce, apologizing to Scott Swift.

Taylor referencing Travis Kelce in "Karma" was undoubtedly a highlight of the concert, shocking everyone present. Understandably preoccupied in the moment, Kelce missed Scott Swift's attempt at a high five. It was endearing when Kelce later apologized for the missed high five with Taylor's father.

After Travis Kelce attended Taylor Swift's concert in Argentina, fans are speculating she may make an appearance at the upcoming Chiefs vs Eagles game on November 21. Do you think Taylor will make it to Arrowhead Stadium?