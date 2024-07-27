Solo Sikoa Calls Out Roman Reigns On WWE SmackDown Amid His SummerSlam 2024 Return Speculation

The Bloodline's new tribal chief, Solo Sikoa, issued a serious warning to Roman Reigns on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. With the other members of the family stable, Solo Sikoa called out the former Undisputed WWE Champion alongside Cody Rhodes, whom he would face at SummerSlam 2024.

During the promo, Sikoa said, "Cody, I will see you face-to-face next week. The same night that my Tonyas will bring back the tag team titles to the Bloodline, before I bring back the undisputed WWE title to the Bloodline at your expense. In one weekend, the Bloodline will handle family business."

Taking the name of the former tribal chief, Solo Sikoa added, "Roman Reigns, you have a problem with me, you know where to find me. So you can end up like Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes. And acknowledge me!"

The promo might have hinted at Roman Reigns' return at SummerSlam 2024

The Bloodline now looks strikingly different from what it used to look like under Roman Reigns. It may be called the new Bloodline because none of the original members are there except Solo Sikoa. Seeing the current setup of Bloodline, Roman Reigns might not be happy.

Solo asked if Roman had issues with him. The storyline might be heading towards a conflict within the Bloodline. The Original Head of the Table might make his long-awaited return at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

If he indeed returns next Saturday at the premium live event, he might play a pivotal role in the undisputed WWE Championship match between Solo Sikoa and Cody Rhodes.

Presently, Roman has conflicts with both competitors for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2024. While Cody ended his historic title reign at WrestleMania 40, Solo betrayed his trust, forming a new bloodline and replacing him as the tribal chief.

Bloodline will compete for the WWE Tag Team Championship

The Bloodline members, Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu, will battle for the WWE Tag Team Championship against DIY on the last episode of the blue brand before SummerSlam 2024.

The Bloodline secured the title shot after winning a tag team Gauntlet match on SmackDown this week. Solo made his intention clear, saying The Bloodline will bring home both the WWE Tag Team Championship and the Undisputed WWE Championship next weekend. It will be interesting to watch whether Roman Reigns becomes their roadblock in their title pursuits.

