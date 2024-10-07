Solo Sikoa Makes Big Claim After The Rock’s Return At Bad Blood; Find Out What He Said

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson finally returned at Bad Blood on Sunday. As The Final Boss made his way from the gorilla position and stood at the ramp, he gave a scary stare to Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Jimmy Uso as the three stood inside the ring, after shunning Solo Sikoa and his men outside the ring.

Solo Sikoa, who lost the about to Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes later was heard in the stands saying, “It’s all part of the plan.” The self-proclaimed Tribal Chief intended to say The Rock’s return was always part of his Plan B, and they could be headed to something big in the coming days.

So, what’s the real plan? According to reports, The Rock’s return has everything to do with the WarGames match at Survivor Series. Solo Sikoa losing the match at Bad Blood, states that he isn’t the true leader of the group, and in such case, The Rock will rise to the occasion, and become the leader of the heel group.

On the other hand, Roman Reigns would build the OG Bloodline and bring back his cousins, The Usos and Sami Zayn to the fold of The Bloodline. This would set up a four vs four battle at WarGames, the verdict of which shall be the other buildup for WrestleMania 41.

The Rock’s ultimate goal would be to face Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship, which he might do so. The final boss is expected to cross paths with Roman Reigns, face him at WrestleMania 42, and drop the belt to him.

That shall also be the final match of The Rock’s career, as The Brahma Bull is expected to hang up his boots by then. He is 51 years old and the next two years shall see Rock competing at WrestleMania.

All eyes will be on this week’s episode of SmackDown when Rock makes his appearance and declares himself the new leader of The Bloodline, as he outrightly trashes Roman Reigns. The Bloodline saga is going to get more exciting henceforth.

