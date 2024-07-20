Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline 2.0 Might See New Member Joining After the Superstar Signs With WWE; Find Out Who He Is

It seems that when Roman Reigns returns to exact his revenge on Solo Sikoa, it’s going to be an uphill task for him, as Solo might soon see another member joining the faction. The new signee isn’t an outsider but he is the half-brother of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, the current Bloodline members.

You must have guessed it right. It’s Hikuleo, the New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) superstar, who is long rumored to sign with WWE. According to a report by Fightful Select, Hikuleo has signed with WWE, and in the next few weeks might join Bloodline 2.0. Although it’s not confirmed if Hikuleo will join the Bloodline instantly, what is confirmed is that the superstar has signed with the WWE.

What do we know about Hikuleo so far?

He isn’t any ordinary superstar but a renowned wrestler at NJPW. He made his debut in professional wrestling in 2016, after being trained by Bully Ray and Devon Hughes. He stayed at NJPW for the next five years, becoming a Strong Openweight Champion, two-time Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion El Phantsamo, and a one-time IWGP Tag Team Champion.

It was said that WWE has been in talks with Hikuleo since January 2024. So, on June 9, Hikuleo dropped his Tag Team titles thereby signaling his intentions of joining the WWE soon.

When is Hikuleo expected to make his debut in WWE?

In all probability, Hikuleo is expected to debut for WWE either at SummerSlam on August 3, 2024, or Friday Night SmackDown a week before SummerSlam. Since Roman Reigns is expected to be there at SummerSlam, WWE might either make their debut and return at the same pay-per-view at SummerSlam 2024.

Further Hikuleo isn’t expected to make his debut under the same name. Instead, he might be there as Talla Tonga, the name WWE filed a trademark for a few days back. Hikuleo won’t go with the current member's name of Tama Tonga or Tonga Loa, so Talla Tonga is synonymous with the Bloodline 2.0 faction.

A few weeks back, wrestling journalist Bryan Alvarez talked about how there could be a reason for trademark filing, as Talla Tonga sounds more intimidating. Alvarez also mentioned that the name was chosen carefully for Hikuleo as Talla, which could be a reference to his extraordinary height of 6 feet 8 inches. He would also be the tallest person in the Bloodline 2.0 if he joins. All eyes are on the SummerSlam 2024 pay-per-view which the fans are eagerly waiting for because of the return of Roman Reigns.

