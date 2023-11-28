Some WWE talent have refused to work with CM Punk and want ‘assurances’ from Triple H: Report

Former WWE and AEW champion CM Punk made his most awaited return to WWE after almost ten long years. Punk last wrestled in WWE at Royal Rumble 2014. And they left WWE on a sour note.

Punk and WWE management were not on the same regarding a lot of things from his booking point of view to some more stuff.

He also had beef with some superstar backstage during his run. Best in the world is one of the most loved pro wrestlers of all time and on the other hand one of the most hated pro wrestlers by other pro wrestlers.

A recent report by Fightful suggests, “Some WWE talent are expecting to talk to officials in the company and get “assurances” about Punk and his role in the company in the future.”

According to the report, some people backstage do not want to work with Punk.

CM Punk responded to Seth Rollins and other superstars

Seth Rollins was one of the superstars who was not happy with CM Punk’s return. He was pointing his middle finger at Best in the World when he returned to WWE.

Rollins even expressed his feelings on CM Punk’s return in a live event, “I'm not going to waste any more breath on anyone who has been gone for eight years, has done nothing but try to tear this place down. I want to use my breath to talk about the people who worked to make WWE the hottest ticket in town.” Seth Rollins expressed about CM Punk.”

And now CM Punk has his reaction on Seth Rollins and other superstars who are not happy with his return.

On the recent edition of Red Brand, Punk made his appearance at the end of the show thanked his WWE fans, and how he missed being in WWE.

The one thing he said was some people are not happy with his return they are insecure. “I am here to make money, I am not here to make friends” CM Punk expressed in his promo at Monday Night Raw.

