‘Something Didn’t Feel Right’: AEW Star Mercedes Mone Reveals Why She Left WWE

On May 16, 2022, during an edition of Raw, the then-Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out due to creative differences with the company.

While Naomi would eventually return to the Stamford-based company after an indefinite suspension, Sasha Banks parted ways with WWE and started her career with other promotions under the ring name Mercedes Mone.

During a recent interview, Mercedes Mone reflected on her time in WWE, revealing the real reason she left. Mone, who now wrestles for AEW, revealed that she felt compelled to follow her heart, leading to her WWE exit.

Mercedes Mone reveals why she left WWE

While the reported reason behind her WWE exit, due to creative differences, was true, Mercedes Mone detailed what compelled her to take the leap of faith.

While speaking on HOT97, she revealed that she felt the impulse to take charge of her life. In addition, Mone also disclosed that she didn’t take kindly to the way she and Naomi were spoken to, consequently leading to the infamous walkout.

She told the outlet: “There’s so many reasons, but the biggest thing is just listening to my heart and my soul. Something didn’t feel right that day.”

She further added, “How we were talked to didn’t settle in my heart, and I just instantly knew if I wasn’t going to take control of my life right here and now, then I was never going to be happy there, having someone talk to me the way that they do or feeling like you just don’t belong. Like, okay, I’ve been doing this for 14 years, and to feel this low, my soul was like, ‘No, get up, go.”

Furthermore, Mone admitted that leaving WWE was a very tough call to take as she had spent a decade in the company. Having achieved multiple championships under her belt, Mone took the risk to start afresh outside the boundaries of the largest wrestling promotion in the world.

In hindsight, however, Mone feels she made the right decision, as she is enjoying her stint at AEW. The TBS Champion was signed to Tony Khan’s company with a record-setting deal, becoming the highest-paid woman in wrestling history. Off-topic, Mone was recently spotted with Shane McMahon amid rumors about the latter's potential deal with AEW.

Nevertheless, The CEO is riding high in AEW, enjoying the peak of her wrestling career in AEW. All things considered, will Mercedes Mone ever make her WWE return in the future?

Mercedes Mone reveals if she will make her WWE return

At this juncture in her AEW career, Mercedes Mone seems to be content with her stint at the Jacksonville-based company. However, considering her illustrious WWE legacy, fans are wondering if she will ever make her comeback in WWE.

During a recent interview with TMZ, Mone was asked if a WWE return is on the cards for her in the future.

She responded, stating, “I have everything I love right now. I’m happy! Bye!”

By the looks of things, Mone isn’t considering a WWE return for now. She is currently under a multiyear contract with the Tony Khan-owned promotion. We will have to wait and see if she changes her mind after her contract with AEW expires in the future.