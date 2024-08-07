Sophie Hall’s Latest Demand Could Derail Tyreek Hill’s NFL Season Amid Their Ongoing Legal Battle: Report

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of physical assault.

The NFL offseason isn't just going well for Tyreek Hill. Now that the new NFL season is around the corner, Sophie Hill has come up with another demand amid their ongoing legal battle. The Only Fans model, who filed a lawsuit against the Miami Dolphins star in February, has requested the league release the player’s records regarding his previous domestic abuse cases investigated by the NFL.

The attorney of the plus-size model is now asking for all the documents and communications that were held between the player and the league, according to a report by the Daily Mail. They now want any texts, emails, or documents exchanged with NFL officials.

The aforementioned source has also revealed that the league will be sponsored by them in the upcoming weeks, including the wide receiver’s current and former teams, namely the Dolphins, the Kansas City Chiefs, the NCAA, and Oklahoma State University.

Additionally, the internet personality seeks “copies of all findings, conclusions, and/or reports by the NFL’ mentioning both the attack on Espinal and incident involving Zev, DailyMail.com can reveal,” reports the Daily Mail.

Earlier last month, Sophie had demanded immediate action in her lawsuit against the American football player. This might result in Tyeek Hill missing a significant amount of time in the upcoming NFL campaign.

Sophie is currently seeking a jury trial as soon as possible. If this is taken into consideration, the next dates might come during the football season.

According to reports, the expected days for the trial might last for seven to ten days, as per the woman’s attorney. If this happens, Hill’s availability for the Dolphins will be impacted. Following the alleged incident, Hall is also demanding $75,000 in damages for battery and assault.

The influencer is currently suing the player after she claimed that Hill broke her leg during a practice drill at his Southwest Ranches, Florida, mansion, which was “intentional,” according to her. This resulted in her being seriously injured. The influencer claims that the ongoing case caused her emotional distress and involved negligence.

According to the lawsuit, “Unfortunately, after getting 'humiliated' in front of friends and family when he was knocked backwards during a friendly football lesson by his friend Sophie Hall, Tyreek became enraged and forcefully and purposefully shoved Ms. Hall, severely fracturing her leg.”

However, on the other hand, the player's lawyer, Julius B. Collins, denies the allegations by countering that the model hurt herself by stepping over a dog. Additionally, the player has denied all claims by Sophie.

Meanwhile, Tyreek was recently voted as the No. 1 player in the NFL this season, and with this happening, the player nicknamed Cheetah became the first wide receiver to take the top spot in the list of NFL Top 100.

The Dolphins are set to kick off their pre-season against the Atlanta Falcons on August 9, followed by a match against the Washington Commanders on August 17, and then against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 23. Their regular season starts on September 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

