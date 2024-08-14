'Sorry, LeBron James, you’re still chasing': Skip Bayless Trolls LA Lakers Star Yet Again With Michael Jordan’s Jersey

If a dictionary exists for the term "hater," it ought to include a picture of Skip Bayless making fun of LeBron James. No matter what LeBron does—including winning an Olympic gold medal for his nation in the most recent 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris—Bayless has been detesting him for at least ten years.

Prior to the start of the Olympics, the sportscaster took jabs at the superstar from the Los Angeles Lakers, even dubbing him the “King of the Practice Games.” Now, as anticipated, Bayless has set his sights on James again after his MVP win at the Olympics. James holds the title of the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Recently, Bayless posted a photo of counterfeit Michael Jordan jerseys along with a harsh critique on X, which was previously known as Twitter.

“Walking through a mall in Palm Desert, CA, saw these in an up-front window display. Wait, LeBron just stole–sorry, won–Olympic MVP and this store is featuring Jordan jerseys??? He left Chicago in 1998! Sorry, LeBron, you're still chasing,” Bayless wrote.

Although it's clear that this latest post is a troll attempt, Bayless has already made some hurtful remarks about James. He said that Team USA would not have defeated Serbia in the semifinals without the heroics of the four-time NBA champion, who was criticized for beating Stephen Curry to win the Olympic MVP award.

Advertisement

Curry lit up the scoreboard in that game, going up to 36 points to lead the team to a thrilling comeback victory over Nikola Jokic and the Serbians, 95-91. In addition, Curry fell just short of breaking Carmelo Anthony's record of 37 points in an Olympic game. But James also recorded a triple-double in that contest, scoring 16, pulling down 12 rebounds, and dishing out 10 assists.

The Lakers star almost recorded another triple-double in the gold medal game, concluding with a stat line of 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 10 assists. James also averaged 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists during the 2024 Olympics. The 39-year-old has demonstrated once more that he is an expert in every facet of basketball.

Still, when LeBron returns to his NBA team for his 22nd season, Skip Bayless may have more things to critique him for. Fans and commentators have claimed that the front office has wasted him and All-Star teammate Anthony Davis because the Lakers have had a relatively quiet offseason. By acquiring Russell Westbrook in the trade that followed their 2020 championship victory, the team nearly destroyed a competitive 2021 roster, from which they are still recovering.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: LeBron James Brutally Trolled by Skip Bayless for Mistakenly Crowning Himself During Quarterfinals: ‘All-Time Drama King’