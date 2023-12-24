'Sorry Tommy this Sucks'; fans share well-wishes to Tom Brady as NFL legend loses close family member

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen might not be together, but their family has a member that can never be apart from the two. But recently, that family member lost his life, and both Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were seen mourning over his death. Fans shared their well wishes to Brady.

Which family did Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady lose?

On Saturday, Tom Brady and his children were all together, but not for a happy moment. Tom Brady lost his dog Lua, the canine member of his family. The NFL legend shared the news with the world through his Instagram story, where Lua was around Brady’s kids. “We love you Lua,” “Forever in our hearts,” Brady wrote in the caption.

Gisele Bundchen was equally sad with the loss of Lua. The world-class mourned the death of Lua by sharing a couple of pictures of the lost family member through her Instagram. “Our little Lulu, our guardian angel is gone to heaven. She will forever live in our hearts. We already miss her sooooo much! #unconditionallove RIPLua,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans are sad about Brady losing Lua and shared their condolences online

It’s not just Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady who are sad with the loss of Lua but all the fans are feeling her loss. “Animals are family, I feel his loss. RIP beautiful Lua,” wrote a fan on Twitter, who is really sad about Brady’s unfortunate loss.

“Sorry Tommy this Sucks But Bro This Will be a Christmas You’ll never forget He’s watching over all of U,” commented another Tom Brady fan. Christmas is definitely going to feel different for the Brady family with Lua’s absence.

“I went through a dog passing away. It was heartbreaking! Prayers for the Brady family,” said a fan, sharing his condolences with the Brady family.

As Tom Brady moans the death of Lua, there’s bigger responsibilities that are waiting for him. The NFL legend is expected to join Fox Sports as the NFL commentator next month. Let’s see how things go for Tom Brady going forward in 2024.

