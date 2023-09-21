South Africa's heartbreak: ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 superstar's absence looms

On Thursday, officials confirmed that due to injuries, South Africa's lethal fast bowler Anrich Nortje and all-rounder Sisanda Magala will not participate in their upcoming World Cup preparations. In response, the team has chosen seamer Lizaad Williams and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo as replacements. South Africa will kick off their campaign against Sri Lanka on October 7th.

Nortje sidelined due to a back problem, will be particularly missed because of his remarkable speed. Magala, on the other hand, has been battling a knee injury.

Rob Walter, South Africa's coach, commented on their omission in a Cricket South Africa press release, stating: "Anrich and Sisanda's absence from the 50-over World Cup is a huge blow. We empathize with their situation and will provide all the support they need as they aim to make their competitive return."

Also, Nortje's absence will leave a significant gap in the team as he has extensive experience playing in India. He is currently a part of the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. The franchise even retained Nortje as one of the pacers for the 2022 mega auction in the league.

Having played in the Major League Cricket tournament in the USA during the South African winter, Nortje took a break from the T20Is against Australia. His comeback was short-lived as he was first ruled out of the first ODI, and made a brief appearance in the second, bowling only five overs before leaving the field. Post-scans, he was declared unfit for the entire series.

Introducing Lizaad Williams: South Africa's Newest World Cup Squad Member

Lizaad Williams, a 29-year-old right-arm pace bowling all-rounder from South Africa, has made his mark in all three formats of the sport. Williams, hailing from Vredenburg, first appeared in a Test match against Bangladesh at Kingsmead, Durban in March 2022 and since then, he has participated in two Test matches. His lone ODI was against Ireland in Dublin's Malahide on July 16, 2021.

Most of Williams' representation for his country, often referred to as the rainbow nation, has been in T20Is, with nine games to his credit since his debut against Pakistan on April 10, 2021, at Johannesburg's Wanderers. In the domestic realm, he has represented the Joburg Super Kings in the SA20, as well as the Cape Cobras and Boland.

