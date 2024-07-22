South Sudan’s Wenyen Gabriel Opens Up on Team’s Struggle After Nail-Biter Against Team USA: ‘We Are a Bunch of Refugees’

South Sudan's national basketball team got global attention after the game against Team USA. Led by former Los Angeles Lakers player Wenyen Gabriel, the East African country gave a nightmare to the allegedly best basketball team competing for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The closely contested match ended in a heartbreaking one-point loss for South Sudan. Despite being significant underdogs, they gave a near-defeat to the American squad.

Wenyen Gabriel shares South Sudan’s refugee crisis after close match against Team USA

Wenyen Gabriel, a standout player who rose to prominence during his time at Kentucky and subsequently in the NBA, eloquently articulated the significance of the team's journey and the pride they take in representing their war-torn nation. Emphasizing the lack of basic resources such as indoor basketball courts in South Sudan, Gabriel highlighted the team's collective identity as refugees brought together by a shared passion for the game.

The magnitude of their achievement was not lost on observers, as the team, under the leadership of basketball icon Luol Deng and head coach Royal Ivey, demonstrated a level of skill and cohesion that defied all odds.

Despite falling short in the final moments of the game, South Sudan's performance was a testament to the determination and resilience ingrained in the team's DNA. However, Gabriel took his moment to put out the real picture of what it is to be a national basketball player for a country like South Sudan.

During the post-game interview, talking about the current condition of the country, the former Laker said, “Trying to put respect in our name and to get our country respected. To know that we don't have any indoor basketball course in our country. We don't have anything like that. We're a bunch of refugees that came together for a few weeks out of the year that over here are trying our best, playing against some of the best players ever.”

Although, even if it does not make worry less, the total number of refugees in South Sudan counts for around 2.4 million people, as per the United Nations Refugee portal. To the worse, the UN has listed the country’s situation under the ‘emergency’ category given its status as the largest refugee crisis in Africa that too makes it the fifth largest refugee crisis in the entire world.

The astounding number of displaced people mostly comprises women and children who account for 65% of the South Sudanese refugees below the age of 18.

Team USA nearly escaped with a one-point win against South Sudan in nail-biter game

In a thrilling game that kept fans on the edge of their seats, Team USA narrowly escaped with a one-point victory against South Sudan in a nail-biter of a match. Despite being heavy favorites coming into the game, the U.S. team found themselves trailing by as much as 16 points before mounting a remarkable comeback to secure the win.

LeBron James proved to be instrumental in turning the tide of the game, with his clutch layup in the final moments ultimately sealing the victory for the Americans.

South Sudan, a nation making its Olympic debut and playing with fierce determination, pushed Team USA to their limits throughout the game. Led by standout performances from Marial Shayok and Carlik Jones, the underdog South Sudan team had the Americans on their toes with their tenacious play.

Despite facing long odds as 43.5-point underdogs, South Sudan showcased their talent and resilience, giving the U.S. squad a run for their money in a game that highlighted the competitive spirit of international basketball.

The narrow victory served as a wake-up call for Team USA, reminding them of the level of competition they will face in the upcoming Paris Olympics. With the Paris Games looming on the horizon, Team USA must learn from this close call and continue to fine-tune their strategies to be ready for the challenges that lie ahead in pursuit of Olympic glory.

