Special Guest Referee to be Added for CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre Match at SummerSlam 2024: WWE Report

After the massive success of the WWE Money in the Bank 2024 pay-per-view, WWE is gearing up to host another significant premium live event: WWE SummerSlam 2024. This will be the 37th edition of SummerSlam, scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

SummerSlam is considered the second biggest pay-per-view event hosted by WWE annually, and fans eagerly anticipate the lineup. One of the most anticipated matches is the intense showdown between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk.

According to reports, WWE has confirmed the match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre for SummerSlam 2024. There have also been rumors that this match might evolve into a triple threat match with former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins potentially joining as the third competitor.

The special guest referee

A new twist has emerged in the build-up to WWE SummerSlam 2024, as multiple sources report that WWE plans to incorporate a special guest referee into the highly anticipated match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre. The special guest referee is rumored to be none other than former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

According to a report by WrestleVotes, “Source states the current plans have Seth Rollins as the special guest referee for the CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre SummerSlam match. Creative is proceeding under the assumption that Punk will be ready for action, with the anticipated clearance date set for the Monday beforehand, 7/29.”



Adding to the speculation, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON) reported, “As of right now, there is a guest referee spot scheduled for one of the top bouts. I don’t know which one it is, but I was told it’s not (Rhea) Ripley vs. (Liv) Morgan. Most figure that the match is going to end when Dominik (Mysterio) comes out, and then he’ll help someone win, whether overtly or through a screw-up, and the storyline will go from there. I can speculate that (Seth) Rollins is the referee for (CM) Punk vs.(Drew) McIntyre, but that’s only a guess."

Advertisement

Summer Slam 2024 Match card official and predictions

WWE fanatics are excited for the upcoming WWE premium live event, Summer Slam 2024. The event is all set for next month and is going to be a grand spectacle with multiple big matches and potential ground-breaking comebacks.

WWE is working on the match card, and so far, the company has announced several major championship matches, with more to be announced in due time. Here is the list of the matches for Summer Slam 2024, including both announced and predicted matches:

Cody Rhodes (c) vs Solo Sikoa (WWE Undisputed Championship singles match) (announced)

(WWE Undisputed Championship singles match) (announced) Drew McIntyre vs CM Punk vs Seth Rollins (Triple Threat Match)

(Triple Threat Match) Damian Priest (c) vs Gunther (King of the Ring) (WWE World Heavyweight Championship singles match) (announced)

(King of the Ring) (WWE World Heavyweight Championship singles match) (announced) Bayley (c) vs Nia Jax (Queen of the Ring) (WWE Women's Championship singles match) (announced)

(Queen of the Ring) (WWE Women's Championship singles match) (announced) Logan Paul (c) vs LA Knight (WWE United States Championship singles match)

(WWE United States Championship singles match) Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan (c) (WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship match) (announced)

(WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship match) (announced) Sami Zayn (c) vs Bron Breakker (WWE Intercontinental Championship match)

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Will Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley Compete for Dominik Mysterio in Classic Custody Match?