Spencer Dinwiddie reveals why Lakers contract includes bizarre $1 bonus for winning NBA Championship

Following his waving on Saturday, Spencer Dinwiddie's decision to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers remained unchallenged. However, an unusual detail in Dinwiddie’s contract prompted more than a few heads to tilt in perplexity.

The contract comprises a $1 bonus that comes into effect if the Lakers clinch the NBA championship this year. A solitary dollar.

Dinwiddie, the 30-year-old guard, shared the rationale behind this particular sum on Monday’s media interaction, tying it to his close connection with his agent, Jason Glushon.

According to Dinwiddie, his previous deal encompassed various bonuses linked to victories, including the dollar championship bonus. When he secured his deal with the Wizards, many found this amusing.

But Dinwiddie and Glushon had an agreement to include this in any future contracts, if feasible, as a bonding symbol between them.

Dinwiddie added, “With my current placement in a championship aspiring team, people are questioning, ‘Why a dollar?’ However, it represents more of the connection with my agent than any monetary value.”

In 2021, Dinwiddie began his collaboration with Los Angeles-based agent Jason Glushon, just a few months before signing with the Washington Wizards under a sign-and-trade agreement.

He then played for two more teams, reunited with the Brooklyn Nets, and ended up with the Toronto Raptors at this year’s NBA trade deadline before being waived.

Now, of all the teams that Dinwiddie has played for over the past several years, his current position with the Lakers perhaps provides him the best opportunity to snag a championship ring.

If he does, he’ll garner an additional dollar in the spirit of commitment and a simple, joyous tradition.

Why Spencer Dinwiddie Joined Lakers as Second Sub

After his buyout from the Toronto Raptors, Dinwiddie picked the Lakers over the Dallas Mavericks. He ended up in Toronto after Brooklyn traded him for Dennis Schröder.

Giving a quirky reason for his decision to rejoin his hometown Los Angeles, Dinwiddie engaged reporters.

Dinwiddie humorously compared his situation to the reaction of parents dealing with a school bully.

He told his unit that Dallas was like a doting mother comforting her child, whereas the Lakers had a father's approach, demanding that he fight back. Because of this, Dinwiddie thought the Lakers' approach was what he needed at that moment.

Hence, he strongly advocates for doing what's necessary when the time calls for it.

This decision is beneficial for the Lakers. With an average of 12.6 points and six assists across 48 games this season, the 30-year-old brings something to the table.

Dinwiddie will be on the court when the Lakers face off against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday. The Lakers currently have a 28-26 record and hold the ninth spot in the Western Conference.

