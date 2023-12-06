Spoiler: Former WWE Champion who beat John Cena and Randy Orton set to return on SmackDown this Friday

The WWE universe is buzzing with anticipation as the blue brand's next episode approaches, rumored to feature a long-awaited homecoming. The Phenomenal One, AJ Styles - a former WWE Champion renowned for his athleticism and electrifying moveset - is said to be making his triumphant return to Friday night SmackDown after a notable absence.

Styles' purported comeback aligns with other recent high-profile reappearances in the company, including franchise stars John Cena, Randy Orton, and CM Punk.

A recent report by WOR states, “The current plan is for former WWE Champion, AJ Styles to return to SmackDown this week.”

Styles last appeared on SmackDown before the Fastlane 2023 pay-per-view. He was out of the competition following a kayfabe injury after Solo Sikoa attacked him backstage.

Styles was one of the favorites to face the current Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024; however, some reports suggest his plans were pulled after Randy Orton made his long-awaited return to WWE after 1.5 years away.

The Viper signed the contract to compete at SmackDown and he has issued a challenge that he is after The Bloodline including Roman Reigns.

What’s next for AJ Styles

AJ Styles first burst onto the WWE scene at the 2016 Royal Rumble, instantly making an impact with his dynamic in-ring style. With experience wrestling for prominent promotions like TNA and NJPW, Styles entered with a reputation as one of the greatest performers in the pro wrestling industry.

Styles has wrestled against some of the biggest names in WWE and defeated them. He had a memorable rivalry with John Cena in 2016 and his championship reign at SmackDown is considered as the rebirth of Blue Brand.

Having crossed paths with Roman Reigns' formidable Bloodline faction in the past, AJ Styles has some unfinished business with the domineering group. His timely WWE return could help tip the scales in Randy Orton's favor as The Viper also seeks retaliation against the pack mentality of The Bloodline.

Although Reigns is not advertised at Elimination Chamber 2024, The Tribal Chief will face Randy Orton first at Royal Rumble 2024. Styles could probably face Solo Sikoa at Royal Rumble 2024 as he was responsible for his kayfabe injury.

