Sprinting Prodigy Issam Asinga Files Lawsuit Against Gatorade Worth Millions Over Doping Ban That Cost Him 2024 Olympics Spot

The Athletics Integrity Unit banned Issam Asinga, a Surinamese track athlete, on May 27, 2024. He tested positive for cardarine, resulting in a four-year ban and nullifying his achievements since July 18, 2023. The 19-year-old sprinter has sued beverage brand Gatorade, demanding millions in compensation.

Asina was expected to be the key for the Surinamese at the 2024 Paris Olympics. But the ban has stripped him of his place at the mega sports event. His world under-20 record in the 100m has been disqualified. In addition, he lost his deal with Nike, which cost him millions. He also won’t be allowed to appear at the World Championship in Budapest, Hungary. His four-year scholarship at Texas A&M University has been revoked.

Also Read: Caitlin Clark Can Still Shockingly Join Team USA For Paris Olympics 2024 As THIS WNBA Star Is Not Fit To Return

Issam Asinga files lawsuit against Gatorade

Gatorade named Issam Asinga the Track Athlete of the Year in 2023. For his achievement, he was given recovery gummies. Asinga claimed that those recovery gummies were responsible for his positive result for the banned substance. He asked for millions of dollars in compensation from the American beverage brand.

Asinga released a statement blaming Gatorade for his losses. His claims were for strict product liability, negligence, negligent marketing, infliction of emotional distress, and deceptive trade practices. He wants to recover money for his lost opportunities and emotional damage.

Issam appealed for testing a sample of gummies. He believed that the contaminated gummies were the reason behind the positive doping test result. The AIU entertained his request, but the test came out negative.

Also Read: LeBron James reveals unexpected reason why he chose to play for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Advertisement

Gatorade’s response to Asinga’s claim

AIU’s negative test report cleared the case for Gatorade. It was evident that they weren’t responsible for Asinga’s financial and emotional losses. They released a statement calling Asinga’s claim false. They added that athletes can consume their products without any concerns about their safety.

“The product in question is completely safe, and the claims made are false,” Gatorade’s official statement read. They revealed that their products are FDA-compliant. They backed their claim using AIU’s report.

Issam Asinga’s in 2023

Asinga competed in many tournaments last year. He reached the podium on multiple occasions in the 60m, 100m, and 200m events. He finished first at the New Balance Nationals Indoor in the 60m event. The young prodigy sprinted the distance in just 6.59 seconds.

Issam earned first place at the Milrose games. He also touched the glory at Florida Relays, the PURE Athletics Spring Invitational, and the South American Athletics Championship in 100m. He clinched victory in 200m events at the South American Athletics Championship and Hurricane Alumni Invitational.

Advertisement