Sri Lanka excludes legendary all-rounder from 2023 Cricket World Cup squad: Reports

Sri Lanka is all set to enter the World Cup with more energy and passion. And with a mission to perform extraordinarily, after their not-so-satisfying performance in the Asia Cup final against India. As Sri Lanka announced their World Cup Squad, we can notice the absence of one important player.

The cricket icon and one of the best all-rounders of Sri Lanka is out of the team for the World Cup. But who is he and why did Sri Lanka choose to not carry him along? Well, it's time we find that out. Keep reading for details.

World Cup 2023 squad for Sri Lanka: Selectors missed a key player

The Sri Lanka team announced their squad for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. However, it's noticed that the selectors have missed Angelo Mathews, the star ODI player of Sri Lanka. There's still no reason that's been revealed for why he isn't on the team, but the silence from the Sri Lanka team just creates more and more misconceptions in fan's minds.

The surprising thing is that even Dilshan Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Maheesh Theekshana are in the World Squad, even though none of them have fully recovered from their injuries. Dasun Shanaka will be seen leading the Sri Lanka team, with Kusal Mendis as the vice-captain. Chamika Karunaratne is kept as the traveling reserve. But what's everyone's concern is why Angelo Mathews is not a part of the team.

Angelo Mathews was recently seen playing in the LPL 2023 and winning the champion's trophy for his team. So it's clear that he is definitely not injured. If injury is not the case, why did the selectors not choose this outstanding impact player for the World Cup? What's your take on this?