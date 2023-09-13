Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 preview: Injury news, probable lineups, and other details

After India's exceptional win over Sri Lanka this September 12th, Sri Lanka is ready to face off against Pakistan in the Asia Cup semi-final this September 14. India has already booked their position in the final and Sri Lanka vs Pakistan is the match that will decide who will be up against India in the finale.

We know you are excitedly ready to watch the match. But before you sit down to spectate this semi-final match, there are some important things you should know. Keep reading to have a look at the Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan Asia Cup preview, in detail.

Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan Asia Cup Preview

Pakistan is all set to face Sri Lanka in the upcoming Asia Cup Super Four Stage. The match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, this September 14. Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan have faced a defeat against India in their last matches and are looking forward to bouncing back from it.

As said, the team who is going to win Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan will be up against India in the final, which is supposed to happen on September 17. However, there's a twist in the story. We all know that weather has been a big issue in Sri Lanka and two matches have already been suspended so far.

So Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan gets suspended due to rain, Sri Lanka will proceed to be in the Finals against India, on the basis of NRR i.e. Net Run Rate. So this could be a great advantage for Sri Lanka as they will get a chance to claim the Asia Cup title once again, after becoming champions in 2022.

What are the injury status of the Sri Lanka and Pakistan team?

There hasn't been any injury news revolving around the internet when it comes to Sri Lanks. So there's a chance that all of their lineup will be injury-free and ready to bash on the grounds. However, things are not well, when we talk about the Pakistan Team.

There are three players who are most likely to miss the do-or-die Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan match. Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah are the two whose lay-down is most likely to be confirmed soon due to unexpected injuries during the India vs. Pakistan match.

Another name that has a 50-50 chance of not being included in the probable line-up of Pakistan is Agha Salman. Agha Salman, while batting facing Ravindra Jadeja, got a hit on his face, which resulted in instant bleeding. So there's a high chance that he won't be in the upcoming Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka match. Let's now look at the players that will be in the lineup.

The probable lineup for Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup semi-finals

Sri Lanka is going to have minimal changes in their lineups. So the probable line for the upcoming Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan match could be:

Dasun Shanaka (c)

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka

Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

Pakistan, on the other hand, will have some major changes in the lineup for the upcoming match. Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah won't be in the lineup, most probably. As for Agha Salman, there's no confirmation yet. So the probable lineup for Pakistan might look like this:

Babar Azam (C)

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed

Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Who has a higher chance of winning the Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan Asia Cup super four-stage match?

If we look at the performance of Sri Lanka as well as Pakistan, both are strong teams. In the first match, Pakistan was dominating India and if it weren't for the rain, there was a higher chance of Pakistan to win. The same goes for Sri Lanka. In the last match with India, we clearly saw the potential of their bowlers and how amazing the game was.

Even though Sri Lanka lost the match, the skills and potential of their players were clearly shown to the world. Moreover, we cannot forget that Sri Lanka is a defending champion. So it's going to be a great match but with two major players missing the match, Pakistan's probability of winning is a little lower. So there's a good chance for Sri Lanka to bounce back from their last loss.

What’s your opinion? Who do you think is going to face India in the finals? Is it going to be Pakistan or Sri Lanka? Just make sure you consider the injuries and previous performances as well. If you ask us, Sri Lanka has a good chance. What’s your take?