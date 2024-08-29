St. Louis Cardinals Tickets Drop to USD 0 as Attendance Reaches Historic Lows at Busch Stadium III

In a clear sign of the tough times for the struggling St. Louis Cardinals, some tickets for Wednesday's game are being listed online for free, excluding fees.

On StubHub, a third-party ticket platform, you can find several tickets marked at “$0” just hours before the Cardinals face off against the San Diego Padres in their third of four games, which also happens to be the last home series of August.

Even though the tickets are free, StubHub’s fees will bring the final cost to about $4, according to their website filters.

Other third-party sellers are offering tickets at similarly low prices. On SeatGeek.com, tickets start at “$1” each, but with additional fees, while TickPick.com lists tickets for “$2” each with no extra fees.

These rock-bottom prices reflect the Cardinals' struggle with unprecedented attendance issues. Four of their last five games have hit record-low attendance figures for games not restricted by pandemic conditions, with the latest count dropping to 27,224 on Tuesday. It's important to note that the attendance figures are based on tickets sold, not the actual number of fans in the seats at Busch Stadium.

“The number I understand was closer to 12,000,” said 101ESPN host Tim McKernan. “Every game they’re playing of late, they’re breaking what was like a 24-hour low record of lowest attendance in Busch Stadium III history.”

Busch Stadium III, which has been the Cardinals’ home since 2006, can hold 46,000 fans.

101ESPN hosts McKernan and Randy Karraker believe that the low attendance is directly tied to poor communication from the organization.

“I think there’s been a feeling that the emotional and financial investment fans have made hasn’t been returned by the organization,” McKernan added.

“We were told last offseason that the 71-win season was the losing season,” Karraker pointed out. “There were full expectations of getting back to the playoffs and going deep into October in 2024.”

“I sense that Cardinal fans either feel like they’re being lied to or they’re being treated as if they don’t know any better,” McKernan continued. “This market has educated baseball fans, and that messaging gets old fast.”

Despite drawing around 3,500 fewer fans per game, according to ESPN, the Cardinals still boast the sixth-highest attendance in baseball.

“You have to go back to the 1970s to see a Cardinals home game as empty as they’ve been looking recently,” McKernan said.

Several factors likely contribute to the drop in attendance and the availability of cheap tickets. St. Louis is dealing with intense seasonal heat, kids are back in school, and most significantly, the Cardinals are at risk of back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since the 1950s. The costs for parking, food, and other game-day expenses may also deter some fans who prefer not to spend on extras.

The Cardinals’ postseason hopes are also quickly fading as they now sit 10.5 games behind in the NL Central Division and seven games out of a Wild Card spot, with a record of 65-67 and just about a month left in the 2024 regular season.

