Stats Showing Bronny James Better Than Jaylen Brown in Summer League Games Sparks Hilarious Trolling Among Fans: ‘LeBron Supplied’

Bronny James has faced criticism for his performance in the NBA Summer League, but a closer look at reigning Finals MVP Jaylen Brown's 2016 Summer League stats reveals a similar story. Despite their different draft positions, both players had difficulty finding their rhythm initially, highlighting the challenges of transitioning to professional basketball.

Bronny James struggles in NBA Summer League

Selected 55th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers, Bronny James found it difficult in first four NBA Summer League appearances. Through four games, Bronny averaged just 4.3 points per game on 7-of-31 shooting (22.6%) and couldn’t hit a three-pointer, going 0-for-15 from beyond the arc. Despite these numbers, his father and Lakers teammate, LeBron James, remains supportive and optimistic about his son's potential.

Meanwhile, during one of Bronny’s games, Jaylen Brown was seen in attendance, and it appeared that he remarked, "Bronny is not a pro." This comment led to mixed fan reactions, with some supporting Bronny and others agreeing with Brown's criticism.

Jaylen Brown vs Bronny James NBA Summer League comparisons

Amidst the debate, a stat revealed that Jaylen Brown had an even poor shot than Bronny after his first three games in the 2016’s NBA Summer League. This suggests that early performances in the Summer League don't necessarily predict long-term success.

Advertisement

Jaylen Brown, who was the third overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, shot 5-of-26 from the field, quite similar to Bronny's 6-of-26. However, Brown's scoring totals were higher due to his frequent trips to the free-throw line, where he went 17-of-24 in his first three games.

Bronny James' Game-by-Game Breakdown

First Game : 4 points, 2-of-9 from the field

: 4 points, 2-of-9 from the field Second Game : 3 points, 1-of-3 from the field

: 3 points, 1-of-3 from the field Third Game : 8 points, 3-of-14 from the field

: 8 points, 3-of-14 from the field Total: 15 points on 6-of-26 shooting

Jaylen Brown's Game-by-Game Breakdown

First Game : 16 points, 2-of-7 from the field, 11-of-17 from the free-throw line

: 16 points, 2-of-7 from the field, 11-of-17 from the free-throw line Second Game : 9 points, 3-of-13 from the field

: 9 points, 3-of-13 from the field Third Game : 5 points, 0-of-6 from the field (all points from free throws)

: 5 points, 0-of-6 from the field (all points from free throws) Total: 30 points on 5-of-26 shooting

Brown's ability to get to the free-throw line significantly boosted his scoring totals. He ended his six-game Summer League stint averaging 16.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.

On the other hand, Bronny James has now managed to put up solid numbers in his fifth game with the Lakers', scoring 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting, including 2-of-5 from three-point range.

Advertisement

Despite the criticism and early struggles, there is still hope for Bronny James. His performance against the Hawks suggests he is beginning to find his confidence. Averaging 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in five games, Bronny's shooting woes (12-of-42 from the field, 2-of-20 from three) indicate areas for improvement but also potential for growth.

READ MORE: Bronny James Was Considered by Multiple NBA Teams, but Dad LeBron's Fame Influenced Decisions: Reports Suggest

Fan reactions to Jaylen Brown’s similar stats as Bronny James

When fans discovered that Jaylen Brown had struggled similarly in his first three Summer League games as Bronny James, the fans’ reactions were varied and intense. One fan trolled Brown, saying, "Saying 'I don't think he's a pro' with this knowledge is crazy."

Another highlighted Brown's potential from the beginning, stating, "Jaylen Brown was the 3rd overall pick. Stop this madness," emphasizing that Brown's ceiling was always higher.

Advertisement

There were also speculations about the timing of the stats revealing Brown's struggles, with one person suggesting, "LeBron had his team send this stat over, don’t lie."

Another pointed out the difference in their backgrounds, remarking, "Jaylen Brown was the 3rd pick in the draft with significantly better college stats. If Bronny wasn’t LeBron’s son, no one would even know he existed."

A humorous comment said, "Sit by pretty girls and started talking trash," implying that Brown's criticism of Bronny was influenced by the presence of attractive women. Another fan compared their college performances, noting, "The difference is Jaylen averaged 14 points a game in college and looked like someone who could make it in the league... Bronny has always looked like trash".

One fan shifted focus back to Alex Sarr's poor performance , saying, "The real story is that SARR kid STINKING it up!" Finally, a blunt remark stated, "Bronny will never be anything close to Jaylen Brown, nobody cares," indicating a lack of belief in Bronny's potential compared to Brown.

Bronny James looking forward

Jaylen Brown's eventual success in the NBA serves as a reminder that early struggles in the Summer League do not determine a player's career trajectory. Brown went on to become a key player for the Boston Celtics and won the NBA Finals MVP, demonstrating that initial difficulties can be overcome with time and development.

Advertisement

Similarly, Bronny James can have a solid NBA career after his terrible start to the NBA Summer League. Bronny is just facing the challenges encountered by young players transitioning to the NBA. Despite the criticism, there is optimism for Bronny's future as he continues to develop his game.