‘Stay away you cancer’: When Seth Rollins mocked CM Punk; Why does CrossFit Jesus hate The Best in the World?

At the 2023 Survivor Series WarGames pay-per-view event, CM Punk made his highly-anticipated return to WWE after a 10-year absence.

However, backstage footage has since emerged showing apparent tensions with fellow wrestler Seth Rollins.

It is very clear that Drip God does not like Punk. Rollins has been always open about his dislike towards The Best in The World.

Back in 2022, at a WWE 2K23 promotional even Seth was asked about CM Punk’s return to WWE.

Where Rollins replied, “ Phil (CM Punk’s real name), stay away. Stay away, you cancer. Get away from me forever. I don’t like Phil. He’s a jerk. Oh, did we just figure that out? We figured it out over there (AEW), we knew it over here. I don’t want him back. Go do something else.”

Why does Seth Rollins hate CM Punk?

Seth Rollins, currently the WWE Heavyweight Champion, is considered one of the greatest WWE wrestlers of all time. He first debuted at 2012's Survivor Series pay-per-view along with faction members Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose as part of the now-iconic group known as “The Shield.”

Early in their run, The Shield assisted CM Punk in retaining his championship, hinting at an alliance. Interestingly, the idea for the stable was originally pitched by Punk himself and he wanted to be involved prominently. However, WWE ultimately made the call for The Shield to showcase emerging young talent separate from the already-established Punk.

This decision greatly upset Punk and led to building tensions between him and the Shield members that were long left unresolved. Rollins going on to become a multi-time world champion likely only exacerbated matters in Punk's eyes.

Rollins even talked about CM Punk on Fox Sports Radio,

“I’ll end it on a positive note with him, that guy has given my career so much that it pains me to have to say bad things about him because he helped me out, he really did. He’s been a good guy to me for a lot of my career, but for whatever reason, the past maybe six or seven years, he’s been in a different headspace and we’re not on the same page."

Rollins further expressed the main reason he does not like CM Punk, he said, "It's always been about him. He has always taken and taken. He has never returned anything. I am not a fan. He has a lot to give back."

