'Steals My Whole Blueprint': When Floyd Mayweather Accused Conor McGregor Of Copying His Style
During his fight against Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather accused the public of racism and claimed The Notorious was copying him. Read On!
Floyd Mayweather accused Conor McGregor of copying his style ahead of their much-anticipated boxing match. Their rivalry reached a stage where Money even went as far as to claim that the media were racist toward him.
Often called The Biggest Fight in Combat Sports History, the Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor bout broke records during its time. This light middleweight bout even had non-sports fans tuning in due to the magnitude of the event.
When Floyd Mayweather accused Conor McGregor of copying his style
Undefeated boxing veteran Floyd Mayweather is widely regarded as one of the best boxers to ever step into the ring. His fight against Conor McGregor witnessed a lot of fans going against Money due to The Notorious’ popularity among fans in 2017.
Floyd Mayweather is also known to flash his possessions on social media. The fighter’s million-dollar collection of cars, jewelry, and designer clothing is often the focal point when fans discuss his legacy.
Regarding the aforementioned flashy lifestyle, Floyd Mayweather accused the public of racism due to an alleged double standard. The boxing icon also claimed that Conor McGregor copied his style during his rise to fame.
Mayweather expressed how fans call him ‘arrogant and ungrateful’ when he flashed but appeared to be quiet when the same behavior is exhibited by Conor McGregor.
“You have a caucasian [Conor McGregor] that steals my whole blueprint and he go out there and do it and they praise him for it,” said Floyd Mayweather. Alongside the veteran, The Notorious also grabs headlines for his wealthy possessions.
Rumored to have a net worth of a billion dollars, Floyd Mayweather is widely regarded as one of the highest-paid athletes of all time.
Also read: Logan Paul Claims Floyd Mayweather Still Wants To Hurt Jake Paul For Stealing His Hat
Floyd Mayweather rumored to rematch former rival Victor Ortiz
Floyd Mayweather’s rivalry with Victor Ortiz is one of the most heated moments in boxing history. Money’s fight against the Mexican contender witnessed multiple brutal exchanges from both contenders.
However, their vicious back-and-forths did not stop at their press conferences. In the ring, Victor Ortiz constantly headbutted Mayweather out of frustration. The fighter later claimed he did so due to an illegal elbow by the undefeated veteran.
After the referee resumed the fight following a quick pause for a warning concerning the headbutts, Mayweather emerged victorious as he unexpectedly struck his opponent with vicious intent behind them.
Being one of the most controversial moments in boxing, buzz is strong that the duo might step into the ring once again. According to ESPN’s Salvador Rodríguez, the fight is scheduled to take place on August 24, in Mexico City.
Floyd Mayweather’s last fight was against John Gotti III. This fight was far from amicable as the event ended in an altercation between both teams.
The undefeated fighter is scheduled to make his return with a promising performance against his former rival and put on a show.