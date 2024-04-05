Stefon Diggs Contract: Why Was WR’s Texans Deal Reduced to One From Four Years? Real Reason REVEALED

Stefon Diggs's trade from the Buffalo Bills to the Houston Texans was definitely a shock to the NFL World. But ever since the trade news was out, fans have been wondering about the ex-Bills wide receiver's new contract details. Most importantly, why did he sign a one-year contract instead of a four-year contract?

Stefon Diggs' Houston Texans Contract Details

Stefon Diggs was looking for certain adjustments in his contract, and he got one very quickly. The adjustment he received was a raise for the 2024 season and the elimination of the 2025, 2026, and 2027 seasons from his contract, making it his first one-year contract with an NFL team.

If we look at it, it's a great adjustment for Stefon Diggs, considering his average annual compensation went from just $8.5 million to more than $22 Million. And that too with additional incentives included in his one-year contract. Now, many fans think it was a bad deal for Texans.

Houston Texans obviously did not make any gigantic cap commitments or dump huge cash numbers on Stefon Diggs. With his not-adjusted 4-year contract, Stefon Diggs was set to make $18 Million, $19 Million, and $17.4 Million in the 2025, 2026, and 2027 seasons. But why did they agree to reduce the contract length?

Reason Behind Texans Agreeing to Short Stefon Diggs’ Contract

The reason why Houston Texans agreed to reduce contract duration from 4 years to 1 is because they want Stefon Diggs' best version. They do not want any of those little things that the Buffalo Bills tolerated while waiting for Stefon to get big for them.

So, let's suppose Stefon Diggs ends up performing average or below the belt; his promise to receive free agency may influence him to resist all sorts of things that once Bills endured. By agreeing to it, they are simply taking the bets that he might not have too big of a year, considering his history of trades by two teams.